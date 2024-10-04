Noah Lyles Embarks on a Gaming Quest With His ‘Bro’ Josephus

Noah Lyles, the world-renowned sprinter, has recently embarked on a number of off-track endeavors, including one of his favorite hobbies: gaming. This time, he was seen grinding his favorite game, League of Legends, alongside his younger brother, Josephus. In a spirited gaming session, the two demonstrated their competitive spirit and camaraderie by navigating virtual hurdles.

Lyles took to Instagram to share his gaming experience with his brother. While the track world knew about his avid gaming status, seeing his brother join him in a League of Legends match was an uncommon occurrence. He posted a statement alongside the photo.

“Me and the bro”

Noah and Josephus were frequently observed together on the track, but this was new to many sprinting fans. Aside from them bonding over League of Legends, the 100-meter Olympic champion’s gaming setup had numerous intriguing elements.

As a genuine gamer, he kept his Exodia The Forbidden One custom keyboard by 100 Thieves in a slightly tilted position, preparing for the competitive match. The rest of the time, he shared his gaming laptop’s screen directly with the monitor, preferring to play his game on a larger screen for improved concentration.

The entire network of cables demonstrated Lyles’ preference for wired gaming over wireless, which he previously acknowledged was due to latency problems.

The Olympic champion, who excels at gaming, is taking an interest in the League of Legends eSports scene, particularly in supporting the American franchise 100 Thieves during his off-season. However, they recently lost at the Worlds to PSG Talon, but Lyles was there to support them with an encouraging message.

Lyles supporting his favorite LoL team

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, 100 Thieves achieved more than in previous attempts, making it one of the most thrilling moments of this year’s Worlds. Lyles, their top fan, quickly took to social media to describe their performance as“the beginning of a legacy.”

The 100-meter Olympic champion was committed to supporting his favorite squad to the very end, and 100 Thieves found a devoted fan in the sprinter, resulting in an exhilarating connection between the two.