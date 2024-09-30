“Beginning of a Legacy”: Noah Lyles Backs His Favorite League of Legends Team After Championship Loss

Noah Lyles celebrates his gold medal in the men’s 100 meters during day 3 of the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The League of Legends World Championships witnessed a great match between teams PSG Talon and 100 Thieves, only for the latter to ultimately take the loss. Noah Lyles, who has often supported them, backed them up recently as an encouragement.

Lyles, popular for his avid interest in video games and anime, has been the team’s number-one supporter. When they finally secured a place in the World Championships some time ago, he was one of the first ones to congratulate and cheer for the team online.

In a post on X announcing their defeat, they talked about how, despite the unfavorable outcome, they knew they had beaten all the odds to achieve something crucial.

“This team surpassed expectations time after time this year and surprised the world.”

However, upon 100 Thieves’ loss, Lyles wanted them to keep their chin up as they tried their best and had already achieved something significant. Additionally, making it to the World Championships called for a special mention in itself since it promised a better future.

“I see this being the beginning of a legacy.”

Lyles was serious about backing his favorite team up till the very end and 100 Thieves had found a loyal fan in the sprinter. That’s why he didn’t hesitate to bring up promising prospects about the team online and showing his support.

But their association wasn’t limited to this interaction alone.

The team sent Lyles some custom gaming gear

Lyles and his love for video games had drawn him to make his own PC setup, arranged and assembled to suit his interests. He had recently been showing fans his gear when he picked up some customized keyboards for his fellow community to see.

One of those keyboards came courtesy of his favorite eSports organization, 100 Thieves, who took the opportunity to combine some of Lyles’ interests into one. Being a huge anime enthusiast and having an obsession with Yu-Gi-Oh!, the sprinter received a custom Yu-Gi-Oh! keyboard with graphic details featuring Exodia The Forbidden One.

This gear and some other exclusive goodies for his geeky self came in as part of a collaboration between 100 Thieves and Lyles’ primary sponsor, Adidas. He later thanked them and couldn’t wait to show off his gaming skills, complete with the custom keys and other features.