Noah Lyles Flaunts Custom Gaming Tech and Exclusive Collaborative Gear

Noah Lyles just unveiled the newest upgrade to his gaming setup, featuring cutting-edge technology to take his gaming experience to the next level. Paired with his signature style, the American sprinter’s latest addition reflects his forward-thinking approach and commitment to inspiring his fans in exciting new ways.

Nearly a month ago, during a discussion about his off-track interests, Lyles identified gaming as his primary hobby, directly following his passion for anime.

However, being a gamer wasn’t simple, as Lyles, like every other aficionado, had his own top-tier setup. Back then, the 27-year-old said that he would be receiving a custom keyboard from 100 Thieves, an American lifestyle brand and gaming company.

Lyles was really excited about receiving a present from one of his favorite eSports franchises, and he finally received it recently, posting two photographs about it on his Instagram story, writing, “Thank you! @100thieves.esports”

The first image showed an excellent Yu-Gi-Oh! themed custom keyboard with Exodia The Forbidden One made after placing all of the keycaps in the correct locations. However, the keyboard was not the only surprise for the athlete; he also received exclusive gear, which he revealed in a cryptic manner by posting another photo on his Instagram story.

There was also a letter inside the box that read:

“We are proud to introduce the first ever collaborative collection between adidas Originals and the trailblazing lifestyle and gaming organization 100 Thieves. Wear the collection and make history with us. This is only the beginning. Warm Regards, Your adidas Originals & 100 Thieves Team.”

This present was a joint effort between Lyles’ favorite eSports franchise, 100 Thieves, and his primary sponsor, Adidas. The athlete managed to keep the contents of the box mysterious, and it included the product from the two corpo titans’ first collaboration collection.

Aside from the brand details, this customized Yu-Gi-Oh! keyboard would make an excellent addition to Lyles’ gaming setup. Previously, he stated that he has a huge monitor and two different customized keyboards, one of which is unique.

The 27-year-old also disclosed that he owns a few mouses and, as a gaming purist, prefers a wired mouse to avoid the latency and accuracy concerns that come with any wireless mouse. As League of Legends is one of his favorite games, he has an official headset of the game, which completes his top-tier gaming setup.