Noah Lyles Receives ‘Limited Edition’ Gift From Favorite Esports Team Ahead of Worlds 2024

Noah Lyles received a special gift from his favorite League of Legends eSports team, 100 Thieves, as he prepared for the Worlds 2024. The gesture showed the 100-meter Olympic champion’s love of gaming and his ties to the esports community.

Lyles received an off-white jersey with golden Adidas stripes and 100 Thieves logo. Like the eSports team’s League of Legends players, the athlete’s surname was also stitched into the back of the shirt.

Lyles proudly shared images of the shirt, highlighting its remarkable details. He was thrilled to receive this exclusive gift right before Worlds 2024 and expressed his excitement on the X post.

I’ll be repping my @100Thieves jersey all Worlds long pic.twitter.com/V1brhvdqoo — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) September 21, 2024

Lyles also recently received his custom keyboard from 100 Thieves, which had Exodia The Forbidden One precisely fitted with the appropriate keycaps. It wasn’t the only gift; a limited edition 2024 Adidas Originals x 100 Thieves jersey was also delivered to him.

Lyles made it clear that in the 2024 season, he not only focused on his sporting pursuits but also announced on X that he would be “repping his @100Thieves jersey all Worlds long;” for the most significant League of Legends competition of the year.

The eSports team’s official account noticed this social media post, which guaranteed that their team would perform their best and make Noah proud.

We’ll make you proud — 100 Thieves League of Legends (@100T_LoL) September 21, 2024

This time, 100 Thieves from North America and two other regional teams have qualified based on their performance in the League Championship Series.

The event, which begins on September 25, will see them compete against 19 of the world’s finest LoL teams; and will take place in three European countries: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

As Lyles is currently in the off-season in athletics, he will focus on his eSports journey, supporting his favorite team on one of the largest stages in professional gaming. Worlds is scheduled to run until November.