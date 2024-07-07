Noah Lyles is Set to Run at Monaco Diamond League’s 200M Sprint, Days Prior to Paris Olympics

Following the US Olympic Trials, Noah Lyles emerged as the top athlete in the men’s 100 and 200-meter races. He has been absolutely dominant this season, and despite his confidence in his 200-meter pace, he is still looking forward to a new challenge before the Paris Olympics, as he is scheduled to compete in the Monaco Diamond League on July 12, according to Track Spice on X.

While most athletes are taking a break from any professional track meet, Lyles, who is pursuing the 200-meter world record, feels confident in his ability to compete in the event.

Every year, the six-time world champion has competed in the Diamond League events, but this year has been a dry spell until the Monegasque venue. This will also be a useful training event for Lyles, but most athletes choose to avoid track meets before the Olympic Games due to the risk of injury.

While the event appears to be simple, it is not, since the athlete’s youngest Botswana rival, Letsile Tebogo, is also scheduled to run. The 21-year-old prodigy made headlines at the start of the 2024 season, breaking the 300-meter world record with a time of 30.69 seconds and taking the world lead in the 200 and 400 meters.

The rest of the field will include Courtney Lindsey, Joshua Hartmann, William Reais, and Cheikna Traore, providing a stellar display of challenge for the crowd. Lyles and Tebogo are both recognized for their ability in the 200-meter sprint, and this will reveal their pace on European circuits and conditions.

MENS 200M Friday|July 12 MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE ✓ Letsile Tebogo

✓ Noah Lyles

✓ Courtney Lindsey

✓ Joshua Hartmann

✓ William Reais

✓ Cheikna Traore — Track Spice ️ (@trackspice) July 7, 2024

While Noah may not be concerned about the aforementioned category because of his previous experience in it, two-track legends have looked into a new Jamaican athlete who could pose a threat to the six-time world champion.

Rodney Green Unveils How Kishane Thompson Is a Threat to Noah Lyles’ 100M Dream Run

Noah Lyles has been outstanding this season in both the 100 and 200 meters. However, at this year’s Jamaican Olympic Trials, the world was treated to an unheard-of name: Kishane Thompson. The Jamaican dominated the tournament in the qualifying rounds, setting a world record of 9.77 in the 100-meter sprint finals, with Oblique Seville coming in second at 9.82.

Seville was already one of the athletes being compared to Lyles, but Thompson has now joined the competition, and Rodney Green warns that this could jeopardize the American athlete’s quest to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

The Bahamian sprinter goes on to say that Thompson slowed after the 60-70-meter mark and could have run much faster, but he opted to hide his full potential before the Paris Olympics.

Justin Gatlin agrees with his fellow podcast host, saying he was taken aback by the young Jamaican athlete’s timing, and they are both excited to see what else the athlete has in store for track fans on the grand stage of the Paris Olympics.