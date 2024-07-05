Rodney Green Reveals ‘Scary’ Detail About Kishane Thompson’s 9.77s World Lead Performance at Jamaican Olympic Trials

The entire track and field world was treated to a feast of performances by competitors from the United States and Jamaica in their respective Olympic Trials. While Noah Lyles dominated the 100-meter sprint at the US Olympic Trials with a personal best of 9.83, Kishane Thompson stunned everyone at the Jamaican Olympic Trials by securing the world lead with a 9.77.

In the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, Rodney Green was caught aback by the youthful sprinter, who is supposedly one of the unheard athletes this season, as he just debuted in his 2024 campaign and had created a world lead. The Bahamian sprinter went on to explain how Kishane would pose an overwhelming threat to US participants in the 100-meter division due to a specific element.

Every athlete has a unique running style and strategies, which they share with their coaches before important track meets. The Jamaican Olympic Trials were expected, with all eyes on Oblique Seville, but he had to settle for the finals despite a 9.82, as Thompson surpassed him. After Justin Gatlin described how Noah Lyles responded to his new Jamaican competition, who beat his personal best in just one race; Green adds that the 22-year-old could have run even faster, stating:

“The way Kishane ran that 9.77, bro, listen, and what he said, his coach told him to do…it’s scary because once he gets past 60 meters, once he clears Oblique Seville, he’s looking at the clock. He’s looking directly at the clock with 40 meters to go, and maybe five meters before they come through the line, he shuts it down. That right there is scary.”

Gatlin instantly responds to Green’s statement, stating that, as a former Olympic sprinter, he was uncomfortable seeing such a fast time, which he secured by slowing down at the finish. The four-time world champion went on to say that the 9.77 is not Thompson’s fastest time, as he has more untapped potential that he hasn’t revealed as he prepares for the big event, the Paris Olympics.

The hosts of the podcast were even caught off guard by the semi-finals of the Jamaican Olympic Trials, where Kishane ran a 9.84, which is still an impressive time given the significance of the race. Apart from the track giants debating such a young potential, Lyles was also curious about the results of the Jamaican Olympic Trials, and the way he reacted to the revelation was a unique sight.

Noah Lyles’ Reaction to Kishane Thompson’s World Lead

Noah Lyles was pleased with his run in the 200-meter heats in the US Olympic Trials. As is customary, he went to answer a few questions from various reporters, and when interviewed by Citius Mag, Lyles was asked if he was aware of the Jamaican Olympic Trials results. Just a few seconds later, he discovered that his 9.83 had been exceeded by not one but two Jamaicans: Oblique Seville (9.82) and Kishane Thompson (9.77).

He was taken aback by the 22-year-old’s time but commended the track and field competitors competing in the Jamaican Olympic trials in a tweet. It was a unique moment for the fastest man of 2023, who is more commonly recognized for his outrageous claims to beat Usain Bolt’s Olympic records. However, given that Jamaican athletes have been figuratively putting their best foot forward, his response is understandable.