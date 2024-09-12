“We’re Going to Change Our Sport”: Noah Lyles on Partnering With Celsius and Inspiring Others to Be Bold

For a personality as loud and proud as the kind Noah Lyles carries, it is important for the brands who wish to represent him to understand his image. And recently, the beverage company ‘Celsius’ seems to have hit the mark with Lyles’ style, giving him room to express himself how he wants.

By letting him be his natural self in front of a large online and offline audience, the beverage partner aims to promote their ideology of cultivating a high-energy environment.

Celsius has already partnered with several athletes across various domains, including Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, long jump icon Tara Davis-Woodhall, and her husband, Paralympian gold medalist Hunter Woodhall.

In a conversation with Forbes, Lyles addressed his partnership with the company, revealing how it made him happy to see a brand resonate with his own ideas. Celsius has often partnered with public figures who exude charisma and are proud to be themselves – two traits that Lyles has always exhibited.

“We all have that very excitable energy… take charge and go into action no matter what’s happening…“

Something that all the athletes partnered with Celsius have in common, apart from their standout personalities, is their desire to go beyond the sport. Lyles observed how almost all of them had goals that transcended beyond achievements in the sport and spoke to his soul.

Entering an already star-studded roster of top-level sportspersons, the partnership meant a lot to the Olympic gold medalist. Additionally, the consistent supply of a good energy drink during intense practice sessions was a cherry on top.

Therefore, the brand partnership was a perfect fit for the sprinter, who preferred to keep it real despite the controversies surrounding his statements.

However, joining hands with other brands who believed in his vision eventually led to Lyles taking the call to launch his own venture. He recently partnered with one of his sponsors, Adidas’ designers, to create a custom logo for his brand and likeness.

A stylized typography carrying the term ‘Icon’ made its way to the public recently when Lyles teased its appearance at the New York Fashion Week. Since then, he’s excited to use more of his logo across various creations and teasers that carry his name.