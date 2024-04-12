Fred Kerley Joins Disappointed Track World After FloTrack Obtains Streaming Rights of Diamond League With a Huge Price Hike: “Got Some Cold A** YouTube”

Recently, there has been a great deal of activity in the track world. From 2025 onwards, FloTrack will be broadcasting the Wanda Diamond League. This, however, according to the X post by Citius Mag, drew heavy criticism from a wide range of people, including track enthusiasts and prominent track athletes like Fred Kerley.

Advertisement

An early event that lasts for months is the Wanda Diamond League. The tournament is highly anticipated as it has many well-known athletes. Xiamen is once again hosting the annual event, and spectators are just as pumped as always to see these famous athletes compete.

Numerous experts have acknowledged the broadcasting problems, which have persisted for quite some time. On the other hand, the Wanda Diamond League always airs on NBC. It is also available on Peacock for $5.99/month or $59,99/year, as of now.

Advertisement

The price, however, is now set to increase to $29.99/month or $149.99/year after FloTrack acquired the event rights. Fans and track stars alike have spoken out strongly against this enormous price increase

The sport’s broadcasting issues have persisted throughout its history. But, as Fred Kerley points out, plenty of YouTube channels provide track content for free, which indirectly supports the sport.

Long-time athlete and three-time world champion Grant Holloway has spoken out on the matter. Additionally, it is comparable to what Kerley mentioned in his X post.

Advertisement

Another fan has called out FloTrack, as they obtained the streaming rights for the event.

Apart from the price hike to watch the event, this fan points out another problem.

And like the pro athletes, another fan claims that there are plenty of free services to watch the event.

Before many events this year, this month will also see the start of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League. Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman are the two well-known American competitors who will compete in the men’s division of the Xiamen event.

Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman to shine at the 2024 Wanda Diamond League

Among the notable athletes who have signed up for the 2024 Wanda Diamond League men’s 100-meter sprint are Fred Kerley, Christian Coleman, and Yohan Blake. The Xiamen event quickly rose to the top of the list of fans, with the grid featuring these prominent athletes. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just around the corner, many athletes are looking forward to a strong 2024 season.

Kerley started his impressive outdoor season with a massive 100-meter dash win at the Hurricane Invitational. The 100-meter season for Coleman has not yet begun; however, he did win silver in the 200-meter dash at the Miramar Invitational. Nonetheless, there will be intense rivalry among these athletes, as Olympic champion Yohan Blake will also participate in this event, as he has been training a lot for the 2024 season.