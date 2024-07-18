Noah Lyles Shares His Desire to Be a Part of the 4x400M Relay Squad at the Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles is on the list of elite athletes monitored by the community for a variety of reasons. The American athlete has demonstrated outstanding form in the 100 and 200 meters, as well as the 4×100-meter relay race. However, his objectives extend beyond a few particular categories. Lyles wants to win a lot of gold medals in a single Olympic event, and he is interested in competing in the 4×400-meter relay race as well.

In the Track World News YouTube podcast, Colin Waitzman described the American athlete’s interest and asked if the six-time world champion still wanted to participate in the category.

Lyles has never been particularly strong in the 400 meters during his professional track career. He competed in the category as a teen athlete, but the sprinter was spotted on Team USA’s 4×400-meter relay squad at the World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The setting between an indoor and outdoor track meet is undoubtedly different, but the division in which he competed surprised several spectators. Lyles is already confirmed to compete in the 100, 200, and 4×100 at the Paris Olympics, but he isn’t afraid to take on a new challenge, the 4×400, as he says:

“I’ve told the relay coaches the same thing as every year, I’m available, and I tell them what I train at. They know how fast I’m. They know I can handle rounds.”

Despite having less experience in the 4×400-meter relays, the six-time world champion feels confident in his skills. He goes on to say that the coaches are already aware of his talent and that if they choose to include him in the squad for the Paris Olympics, it would be an excellent decision for the United States.

However, if the situation reverses and he does not make the 4×400-meter relay squad, Noah Lyles will not be concerned because he has confidence in the officials’ choice regarding team selection.

The athlete understands the level at which he can perform at his best, and his ability qualifies him for an all-time great Team USA 4×100-meter relay squad, as imagined by a track legend.

Noah Lyles Making It to Wallace Spearmon’s Relay Team

Wallace Spearmon joined Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green on the Ready Set Go podcast, and he couldn’t stop talking about the relays. And, when it comes to the 4×100-meter relay, Team Jamaica usually comes to mind because of their supremacy at the 2012 London Olympics, where they set the world record in 36.84 seconds.

Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Yohan Blake made up the squad, and even their closest rivals, Team USA, found it difficult to beat them. Wallace Spearmon, on the other hand, wanted to imagine one of his country’s top relay teams, made up of athletes from different generations.

The one-time world champion imagined a 4×100-meter relay squad with Justin Gatlin on the first leg, himself on the second, Tyson Gay on the third, and Noah Lyles on the last leg. Green was also confident in this team, and he noted that retaining Noah in the final leg ensures a gold medal because the sprinter excels at finishing relays.