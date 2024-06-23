Wallace Spearmon Unveils His Dream 4x100M American Relay Squad Which Could Compete Against Prime Team Jamaica

Wallace Spearmon joined Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green for a recent Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, where he talked and discussed the current situation of the track. Spearmon also revealed his dream relay team, which could beat the current world record of 36.84 seconds, as per the star.

The 4×100-meter relay is as popular as the 100 and 200 meters, and it holds one of the world records secured by Team Jamaica, which consisted of Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, and Yohan Blake from the 2012 London Olympics. As the track time has yet to be surpassed, many track icons have been debating this for quite some time.

After some track and field humor, Spearmon gets right to the point, putting Justin Gatlin on the first leg, himself on the second, Tyson Gay on the third, and Noah Lyles on the last leg of the 4×100-meter relay team. He also inquires about the idea with the four-time world champion, and Gatlin replies, stating:

“That’s a nice relay right there.”

Green also believes that the dream relay team is highly strong, based on his research. He goes on to say that Wallace Spearmon kept Gatlin in the first leg because he knew he had a fast start.

The Bahamian sprinter believes that with the pace of the one-time world champion, he can run an impressive 8.88 or 8.87, and he is glad that he kept Noah Lyles in the final leg, as the sprinter has always demonstrated enormous potential in the division, and this team is guaranteed to win the gold medal and set a world record.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green discussed the same topic a few months ago, and they revealed their ideal squad for the world record challenge.

Like Wallace Spearmon, Justin Gatlin Once Came Up With His Dream Relay Team With Rodney A. Green

The entire Olympic season has been about quicker times and world records, with a handful of them potentially under threat from certain top-tier athletes. However, there are some questions because such records have not been broken in a long time.

On their Ready Set Go podcast, Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green discuss their high level of confidence in Team USA this year and how an ideal team of Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Erriyon Knighton, and Noah Lyles can secure that time. However, the four-time world champion emphasizes that all of these athletes must be at their greatest potential, as running a time quicker than 36.84 is not a joke.