“Model Noah Lyles” to Join the Runway After Hyping Up Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield for New York Fashion Week

Since his successful run in Paris ended, Noah Lyles has been involved in various activities other than track. This time, the renowned American athlete is ready to take the runway at the New York Fashion Week with girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Lyles showcased his hotel outfit, which included sunglasses, a stylish denim jacket over a white turtleneck shirt, and a silver chain. “Me and Junelle are here. We’re about to head to our first fitting for our first show.”

Initially attending to support his girlfriend, Lyles received a surprise invitation to walk in the show himself. The track star expressed excitement about this unexpected turn of events, playfully dubbing himself “Model Noah Lyles.”

“I got the news popped on me that I will be walking, and not watching. So, you are now looking at the model Noah Lyles.“

The video then pans to Bromfield, enthusiastically exclaiming, “I will be there,” showing her intention to be present when her partner walks down the ramp.

Later, Highsnobiety shared the New York Fashion Week ramp walks on Instagram. The first slide featured fashion model Jonathan Gonzalez and American sprinter Lyles dressed in Willy Chavarria-designed outfits from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection, which will be released in collaboration with Adidas.

The couple’s excitement for New York Fashion Week began after their return from a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Prior to the fashion event, the 100m Olympic champion posted another Instagram story of his partner preparing for the occasion.

Lyles sharing girlfriend’s pre-event shenanigans

Bromfield is an off-track fashionista, which is not surprising to her devotees. She takes her style seriously and has previously participated in events such as Milan Fashion Week.

While preparing to attend New York Fashion Week, Lyles recorded Bromfield staring at her packed suitcase and informed fans about her plans.

“And here we have Junelle, thanking God for all her designer clothes that she has accumulated…as she gets ready for fashion week.“

Lyles’ girlfriend was excited to plan her outfit for the big day, and the American athlete supported her as she expressed her emotions ahead of New York Fashion Week.