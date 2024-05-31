Four-Time World Champion Justin Gatlin Opines on the ‘Nature vs Nurture’ Debate to Reach the Top Level in Track and Field

Justin Gatlin hasn’t competed on a professional stage for quite some time now. However, the track icon has maintained an enduring fan base for a long time because he has always imparted vital lessons for younger and seasoned athletes through his own experience.

This time, he joined Dr. Gabrielle Lyon’s podcast, which was posted on Instagram. The doctor asked the track star a straightforward yet complicated question that had been hanging in the community for a long time, as she states:

“How much do you think is natural talent versus how much is just sheer will and tenacity?”

In this interview, the four-time world champion discusses nature, which comes first in an athlete. He underlines that some people have innate track skills from the minute they enter the sport.

He also notes that this is not the only factor that will make them a major competitor or even a top athlete, since they will need training and must devote their time to it.

Gatlin also emphasizes the athlete’s need for a coach, as without adequate guidance, they cannot develop their natural talent. However, he explains that scenarios are not always the same, saying:

“Now, what that coach teachers sometimes, it becomes uncomfortable, because now you change you form, now you got to work harder, now you got to push yourself more past the threshold of what your talent really is to get to that new level.”

The four-time world champion aims to express the idea of pushing yourself beyond a particular limit. However, without the supervision of a coach, an athlete’s skill may be wasted because they won’t be forced outside of their comfort zone to try out a new technique taught by their mentor. He also offers his personal experience with this particular question, as he says:

“So, I relied on my coaches to be my gurus, to be my mentors, to take me to that next level.”

The track icon wishes to emphasize that having inherent talent is always a positive element, but only if one wishes to develop it via training.

It’s not the first time Gatlin has shared such vital insights with the track world; he recently discussed the importance of non-European athletes competing in Europe.

Justin Gatlin Sends Out a Sponsorship Advice

In his Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, Justin Gatlin discusses the importance of track and field in Europe. There are many spectators that look forward to track meets, and a non-European athlete should compete in those events to obtain a lot of popularity. If an athlete obtains faster times and receives acclaim from the crowd, they can easily obtain large sponsorships, primarily from watchmakers.

Richard Mille, Omega, TAG Heuer, and many other brands are on Gatlin’s list of sponsors that athletes, whether rookies or veterans, should keep an eye out for. Finance has always played an important role in molding a track athlete’s career, so with this money, they may be confident of continuing to compete in athletic events.