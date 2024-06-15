“Queen Is Ready to Grace Us”: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Set to Run Her 100M Season Opener, Leaving Track World Frenzy

The 2024 season has left many fans wondering about the high-level track action that will be presented at the Paris Olympics. Many athletes have caught the attention of the community by setting times faster than in a normal season. However, a few others, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, are yet to compete in any races.

Due to her responsibilities, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has not run a race since the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. However, she understands the necessity of such an intense season, and she will compete in her first race of 2024 at the JAAA Olympic French Foray 3, according to Track & Field Gazette on X.

There were plenty of concerns about the Jamaican sprint icon because it had been a long time since she had competed in a professional track event. They are all aware that the Olympic season is the final in her illustrious career, which has earned her numerous accolades.

However, while critics can criticize the stats, her fans have still tasked her with winning Olympic gold this season, as they are looking forward to her first 100-meter race of the season.

The JAAA Olympic French Foray Series 3 will be held on June 15 at the National Stadium in Kingston, and as the track world prepares for the weekend, all of the questions surrounding the Jamaican sprinter will be answered.

The 37-year-old isn’t the only Jamaican athlete who has been critiqued by fans; Shericka Jackson, who ran mixed sprints before the Olympic Trials, is the subject of many ongoing discussion.

All Eyes on Shericka Jackson, Alike Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Because of their previous dominance in performances, Jamaican athletes always fly under the radar of viewers throughout critical seasons. While Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took over 6 months to begin her season, Shericka Jackson began earlier but was received with harsh criticism.

The one-time Olympic gold medalist is unable to go faster, and when she failed to finish on the podium in the 200-meter sprint at the Oslo Diamond League, she was fiercely criticized by naysayers.

However, many optimists, such as four-time world champion Justin Gatlin, are unconcerned about her form since he understands the athlete’s preparation for such a large season. He believes in the athlete’s full potential, and no result can be strongly assessed until the trials, as sprinters may conceal their peak performance in order to surprise their opponents in the big event.