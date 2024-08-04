Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Issues Emotional Statement Following Withdrawal From Women’s 100M Semifinals at Paris Olympics

Aug 2, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) crosses the line ahead of Gladymar Torres (PUR) and Rani Rosius (BEL) in the women’s 100m round 1 during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce startled the track world when she announced her withdrawal from the only individual event she was set to run – the 100-meter sprint semi-finals at the Paris Olympics.

The athlete also issued an emotional statement on her Instagram to address all of her supporters who had been present in her journey. The reason for Fraser-Pryce’s withdrawal wasn’t mentioned, but she kept a heavy heart while addressing her community, as she wrote:

“It is difficult for me to find the words to describe the depth of my disappointment. I know that my supporters share and shoulder this disappointment with me.”

Fraser-Pryce went on to say that she was overjoyed with the support she had received since her Olympic debut in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics.

She thanked her followers for their faith in their country’s athletes, as they witnessed her achievements, including three Olympic gold medals and ten World Championship titles. The Jamaican track star ended her note with a few more words of gratitude, stating:

“Thank you for continuing to be with me today and every day.”

Just like Mommy Rocket, a few days ago, Shericka Jackson announced her withdrawal from the women’s 100-meter sprint, which drew a lot of attention. A few track luminaries also provided insights on the Jamaican athlete’s form as she prepared to compete in the 200-meter sprint against a strong field.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green opined on Shericka’s withdrawal

Shericka’s withdrawal from the 100-meter race at the Paris Olympics caught Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green off guard. She was one of the favorites to challenge the grid for the gold medal and both track legends gave their opinions on it.

According to Gatlin, there might be two scenarios in the finals: a healthy Shericka Jackson of Jamaica taking gold, followed by American Gabby Thomas and Saint Lucian Julien Alfred.

The second scenario is with an unhealthy Sherica and Thomas winning gold, Alfred taking silver, and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith taking bronze. However, his podcast partner, Green, had a different opinion.

The retired Bahamian sprinter emphasized that even if Jackson was committed to her 200-meter training schedule at peak fitness, beating Thomas would be practically impossible, as she had demonstrated exceptional pace in pressured conditions.