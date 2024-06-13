Justin Gatlin Reasons Why He Isn’t Worried Over Shericka Jackson’s 200M Performance Ahead of the Olympic Trials

The world of track and field has seen a lot of incredible performances leading up to the Olympic month, which is only a few weeks away. However, a few athletes have not had a successful start to their big year, leaving the community quite concerned. Shericka Jackson is on this list because the Jamaican track star started the season late and has since struggled with her running.

While the track world is concerned about Jackson’s preparation for the Olympic Trials in a few days, Justin Gatlin wasn’t worried as he discussed her Oslo Diamond League performance on his ‘Ready Set Go’ podcast on YouTube.

The four-time world champion initially wanted to hear Rodney A. Green’s perspective and the Bahamian sprinter explained that Jackson’s fifth-place performance was her first time falling off the podium in the 200-meter in the previous two years. According to him, this should be an important concern for the athlete, as this performance could be difficult to swallow before the trials.

Nevertheless, Green wasn’t overly worried about Jackson and was surprised to see her finish fifth, which is unusual for her, even in a Diamond League event. Following that, Gatlin described how the 29-year-old was unhappy with her race, as evident in the post-race interview. However, her precise statements attracted his attention, as he said,

“She said the golden words, ‘I trust my coach, and I trust the process.’ A lot of athletes don’t see that through.”

The four-time world champion emphasized that this is a unique quality of sportsmen: believing in themselves when it is most important. He also claimed that the coach’s feedback would impact Jackson, and while the Diamond League medal didn’t mean much, he is hopeful that she will have a successful Olympic season in Paris.

The two sprint icons also discussed Jackson’s Stockholm Diamond League victory, which came shortly after her disappointing performance in Oslo. The Stockholm performance also demonstrated that she is well-prepared for essential races.

Shericka Jackson at the Stockholm Diamond League

Shericka Jackson faced a lot of skepticism in the track community as she attended the Stockholm Diamond League. The track sensation had a terrible 200-meter race in Oslo, and many fans had lost faith in her ahead of the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

The one-time Olympic gold medalist knew it was a critical event, and she did not disappoint. Running a fantastic 22.69 with a 2.0 tailwind to record her season best, she put up a performance that will boost her confidence. She also took to Instagram to thank her supporters for their support and announced that she would not be competing in any other events before the trials to focus on her preparation.