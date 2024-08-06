Fans “Feel Betrayed” as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson Skip Women’s 4x100M Relay at Paris Olympics

In a shocking development at the Paris Olympics, Jamaican sprint sensations Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have withdrawn from the women’s 4x100m relay event, leaving fans and supporters reeling.

The news, reported by Television Jamaica/Radio Jamaica Newscentre on X has ignited a wave of disappointment among those who were eagerly anticipating the duo’s participation in the relay.

“1/3 – While unable to confirm whether they remain in the Athletes’ Village, TVJ Sports has been reliably informed that neither Shericka Jackson nor Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will feature in the 4x100m.“

This revelation was a major setback for Team Jamaica, and supporters were unhappy since they expected the athletes to perform to their full potential at the Olympics. The X tweet further revealed:

“2/3 – A source confirmed with TVJ Sports after 1:00 am in France that neither athlete is expected to contest the event.The source, however, could not confirm if both athletes had already left the country.“

Just days after the coveted event began, Jackson withdrew from the 100 meters to focus on the 200 meters. However, the athlete later opted out of the 200m event as well, generating a significant stir in the track community.

Fans speculated extensively because no official statement was issued explaining the reasons for the withdrawals. Adding to the disappointment of Jamaican supporters, Fraser-Pryce also withdrew from the 100-meter semifinals.

The three-time Olympic champion responded with a positive Instagram post, but supporters remained perplexed, unaware of the reasons behind these difficult decisions.

When Television Jamaica broke the news that the athletes would miss out on the 4×100-meter relays, the fans were worried.

Did we ever find out what happened ?? Why they so secretive — Talking Track (@TalkingTrack) August 6, 2024

This fan expressed their reaction uniquely by posting a picture.

Among many track enthusiasts, this fan was curious about the reasons for such withdrawals from athletes of their caliber.

Can we get all the news upfront and done? It’s like everyday it just a balloon and we not getting any reasoning behind it…looks really bad man — I can get my own plane…!!! (@Realitybites413) August 6, 2024

According to this comment, all Team Jamaica fans need an official explanation of the situation, as well as the reasons for it.

Feel betrayed. And the silence from both camps ain’t helping. Respec’ we nuh! Talk up! — iDesign Grafix (@1grafixking) August 6, 2024

Jamaica’s original 4×100-meter relay team consisted of Tia Clayton, Shashalee Forbes, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson. However, with the withdrawal of two crucial athletes, the coaches face a dilemma as the event begins on August 8 at 5:10 a.m. ET.