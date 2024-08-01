mobile app bar

“Buy the Whole Stadium”: Jessica Pegula Gets Hilarious Ideas From Fans After Watching Nadal-Alcaraz Match

Jessica Pegula did not set the Olympics on fire, but she made it memorable for herself by attending the men’s doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Wednesday. She was there to support her fellow Americans, Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, who were up against the formidable duo of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Pegula took to social media to share her experience, posting a selfie and jokingly lamenting her struggle to find a seat in the packed Philippe Chatrier stadium in Paris.

Pegula’s tweet quickly went viral, with fans playfully suggesting that with her financial might, she could simply buy the entire stadium to ensure a seat. 

The light-hearted responses show that Pegula has this tag of a billionaire heiress on her, something which is unlikely to die down till she remains no more in the limelight. She is one of the daughters of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner, Terry Pegula.

Despite her significant success on the tennis court, including reaching the quarterfinals of multiple Grand Slam tournaments, Jessica often finds herself under the shadow of her family’s immense wealth.

Pegula’s recent performances and future goals

Pegula’s net worth is estimated to be around $7 billion as per multiple media reports. Even if Terry decides to equally split his wealth amongst his children, Jessica would still remain a billionaire because she can expect an inheritance of at least worth $2 billion only in her name in the future.

It contrasts sharply with her tennis prize money though, which is around $10.77 million. This stark difference has led to some criticism, with detractors arguing that her wealth has allowed her more opportunities in the sport.

Despite the criticism, Pegula is determined to carve out her own legacy in tennis. But her recent performances have been underwhelming, with early exits in several key tournaments over the past year.

The North American swing presents a critical opportunity for Pegula to shift the narrative and prove herself on the court. As Pegula prepares for tournaments leading up to the US Open 2024, she aims to leverage her training and experience to make a significant impact.

These tournaments will be crucial in determining whether she can establish herself as a top player independent of her family’s wealth. With the right focus and determination, Pegula has the opportunity to silence her critics and prove that she is more than just a billionaire heiress.

