“Brooo It Is an Olympic Year”: Fans Show Concern as Noah Lyles Goes on a Roller Skating Adventure

For a lot of sportsmen, this Olympic year is quite important. American track sensation Noah Lyles, who has been the subject of much conversation of late, is also on the list. Recently, in a YouTube video, the track star goes on a roller skating adventure, which has his followers worried.

With the Paris Olympics coming up later this year, the supporters’ worries about their favorite athletes getting injured are understandable. Lyles, on the other hand, is in an entirely different frame of mind, as he is over the moon to ride the skates in the viral video.

A member of the interview squad is there to meet him when he gets there. Skating is Lyles’ passion; therefore, he was grateful to NBC for the opportunity. They also thanked him for doing this unique stint with them.

After a few frames, one can see Lyles skating with his skates that he had kept in pristine shape in his garage for quite some time. Additionally, the track star shares why he loves skating:

“I love to roller skate because I get to try something new each time. Like it’s smooth, it’s quick, but you can dance with it, and I want to get better. Like I love to dance, and I love to be on the roller skates, so each time I try to do something new, I get excited.”

Although Lyles seemed to be having fun on skates, his admirers in the video’s comment section were quite scared. The athlete has promised his fans to go for the long-standing record of Usain Bolt in the 200-meter category, as this fan says:

“Brooo IT IS AN OLIMPIC year Just dont injure urself PLEASE we wanna see that 19.10 200m.”

After seeing Lyles thrilled with his skates on, this fan says:

“Noah on skates is not something I’d expected to be happy to see lol.”

Another fan wrote:

“I’m not sure thats a good hibby for a sprinter just be good i guess, dont hurt them legs. I skate, im a sprinter but I’m not getting paid to run. Skating tho, thats what we grew up doing in the 757.”

This fan also shared their concern for Lyles, saying:

“Yo dude, dont risk injuring yourself by skating. You have olympics this year.”

One fan enjoyed the interview; as they say:

“Love this message! Be yourself, enjoy life, enjoy hobbies, try new things.”

Many people will be watching him during the Olympics this year and rooting for him; therefore, his fans’ worries are valid. Many track legends have noted Lyles’ enthusiasm for competing in various events. But this year, not even the great Usain Bolt doubts the American track star’s ability to break his 200-meter WR.

Noah Lyles is on the radar of Usain Bolt

In an interview with Citius Mag, Usain Bolt says that Noah Lyles may challenge his long-standing WR. The track world is talking about this because Lyles wants to secure the 19.10-second mark this year, which is 0.09 seconds quicker than the existing WR of 19.19 seconds. Bolt finds Lyles promising, as the American track star comes closer to the WR back in Eugene.

Nevertheless, the icon decides to leave his comment, as he has a lot of room to improve his running. But Bolt won’t tell Lyles or the track world about them, so he’ll have to figure it out on his own. After figuring out these issues, Bolt is convinced that Lyles will prevail over this long-standing WR.