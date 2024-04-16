Six-Time World Champion Noah Lyles Radiates Tom Jones Memorial 100M Sprint With an Electrifying 10.01-Second Mark

The Olympic season has begun, and track fans are delighted to see athletes of Noah Lyles‘ capability take center stage. The American track standout recently competed in the Tom Jones Memorial in Florida. Putting on an impressive performance, he tied for first place in the 100-meter race with Kenny Bednarek, recording an outstanding 10.01 seconds. Lyles also shared post-match photos on his Instagram handle as he marked the start of the outdoor season.

The Olympic season always coincides with the opening of the outdoor season. This is because the indoor track is far different from the outdoor track, posing a fresh challenge for the competitors. Like every other athlete, Lyles is concentrating and giving his best this season due to the upcoming Paris Olympics, as he writes in the caption of the IG post:

“And with that the Olympic year has begun.”

Lyles appeared at the Tom Memorial wearing his yellow Adidas tracksuit, as shown in the IG photo. The following shot shows him shaking hands with his coach, Launce Brauman. However, the final picture was iconic.

Going to the event, there was a lot of expectation because Lyles has made several statements about giving his all this season. He did not disappoint any of his admirers, and won the race, running an outstanding 10.01 seconds in the Florida event.

Though Lyles won the gold medal, there was a twist to the tale, as Kenny Bednarek finished the race, the same time as Lyles. Both American competitors tied for gold, followed by Kyree King, who recorded 10.02 seconds settling for silver.

Overall, this event demonstrated that the outdoor season would be difficult for every athlete, including Lyles. However, Noah is ready to face all these obstacles and challenges, as the Paris Olympics is nearly approaching.

Noah Lyles’ strong will ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles is definitely looking forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics. The track sensation is aiming for Olympic gold this time after settling for bronze in the 200-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. Since then, he has competed in several track competitions and proved his mettle.

This season has been extremely successful for the young athlete. Before winning the Tom Jones Memorial, the track star had an excellent indoor season. To prepare for the Paris Olympics, Lyles also intends to compete in as many outdoor events as possible.