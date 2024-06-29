Sha’Carri Richardson Matches Her Personal Best to Secure a Place at the US Olympic Trials’ 200M Finals

The US Olympic Trials have not disappointed the track world, as fans bore witness to several incredible performances. Sha’Carri Richardson dominated the 200-meter women’s semi-finals, storming Hayward Field in 21.92 seconds, according to the Track & Field Gazette.

There were many questions about the American athlete in the 200-meter division because she had not won any races prior to the Trials. In fact, even podium finishes weren’t enough to silence the criticism.

Well, Richardson’s potential skyrocketed after the world witnessed her demolish the 100-meter sprint to win the finals and clinch a ticket to Paris in the category. And, she maintained her form throughout the 200-meter heats and semi-finals. The athlete sustained her speed throughout the first half of the race, and as she approached the final stretch, Richardson increased her pace to finish first in 21.92 seconds, helped by a 1.8 tailwind.

This accomplishment allowed her to equal her personal best in the category, which she achieved at the World Championships in Hungary last year.

Watch Sha’carri Richardson run a blistering 21.92s (+1.8), an equal PB to win her 200m semi at the US Olympic Trials!pic.twitter.com/LyEwZmfSCp — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 29, 2024

While we totally agree that Sha’Carri Richardson’s 200-meter performance was exceptional, her dominance in the 100-meter leading up to the event even astounded several track legends.

Justin Gatlin in Awe of Sha’Carri Richardson

Watching the modern American athletes clock rapid times ahead of the Paris Olympics was a delight for Justin Gatlin. He also analyzed the performance of Sha’Carri Richardson and claimed that the athlete has set a new standard in the category.

The four-time world champion mentioned that there was little competition for the two-time world champion in the 100 meters, as she just breezed past every track rival, showcasing her dominance. He even added that if she hadn’t slowed down on every final stride in the event, she could’ve even achieved faster times. This has made him confident in Richardson, as Gatlin now awaits her Olympic performance.