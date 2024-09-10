“Somebody Set This…Up”: Fred Kerley Challenges Matt Hudson-Smith to 300m Sprint After Open Dare

The track season has already heated up post-Olympics, with many sprinters showing off their best records on the clock. Fred Kerley is back on the field and recently participated in the Zurich Diamond League. However, he has been challenging fellow sprinters with their records, and this time, he called out Matt Hudson-Smith.

Hudson-Smith, whose expertise lies primarily in the 400m sprint, recently voiced his desire to chase the 300m world record. A rarity on track, the distance is peculiar for the track shape since it starts on straights. Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo established the recent world record of 30.69s, and now there are not one but two contenders challenging it.

Ya @mattonthefloor I got you in 300 — Fred Kerley (@fkerley99) September 8, 2024

Weeks after Hudson-Smith expressed his desire to shoot for the record, Kerley called him out on X and guaranteed fans that he would be ready to knock down the British sprinter and could do so preferably this month.

“Somebody set this 300 up this month me vs @mattonthefloor“

Fans were equally excited about the potential of this race, and Kerley went on to share some of the responses he saw on X. Many even asked for Tebogo to be a fellow participant since he agreed to race Hudson-Smith to retain his world record crown.

But this wasn’t the only instance where Kerley challenged a record and called out a fellow sprinter to race him on track. Their friendly rivalry has frequently ignited debates and banter online. Their recent faux spat revolved around the highly sought-after 400m sprint.

Kerley, Tebogo, and Norwood could see themselves on the 400m track race

What began as a fun online banter became a legit challenge, complete with fellow sprinters jumping in on the opportunity to show off their prowess. Kerley has always been a proud sprinter, with Vernon Norwood being hot on his heels, provoking him over various challenges and tasks.

The subject quickly came down to the 400m sprint—something that Kerley had missed out on during the Paris Olympics and needed to be redeemed for. Fellow teammate Norwood wanted to watch the 29-year-old run against him, and soon, he accepted the challenge.

However, while the two Americans aired their desire to battle it out on the track, Tebogo jumped in on the opportunity. Replying to one of Kerley’s posts on X, he asked if he could join in on the 400m sprinting challenge. Fans expressed their surprise at the camaraderie between the three and now wait for a potential match.