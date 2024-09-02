Tara Davis-Woodhall Makes Cheeky Simone Biles Reference While Watching Husband’s Paralympic Qualification

Feb 16, 2024; Albuquerque, NM, USA; Tara Dvais-Woodhall (left) celebrates with husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the women’s long jump at 23-6 3/4 (7.18m) during the USATF Indoor Championships at Albuquerque Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tara Davis-Woodhall took the internet by storm when she won the gold in the women’s long jump at the Paris Olympics. However, her biggest cheerleader who ended up setting relationship goals for the world was her husband, Hunter Woodhall. The fellow athlete and Paralympian was right there by her side, and now it was her turn to reciprocate.

With the Paralympics unfolding in Paris now, Hunter is all set to sprint away to stardom, and he began with the 100m sprint. But his qualifying had already left his wife gripping the edge of her seat as he wrapped up with a close finish to make it to the finals.

Tara, being cheeky and excited, took to X to update fans on her emotions and feelings, watching her husband run for glory. While she was nervous and rooting for him to qualify, she wanted to bring some humor to her intense emotions.

Recalling the iconic Simone Biles and her signature gymnastic move – the Biles II – Tara compared her heightened emotions with the impressive trick.

“yooo my stomach was doing The Biles II while being a spectator tonight…”

The moment Hunter qualified for the finals, Tara posted a quick update stating they were ‘in’ and ready to take on the final showdown. Watching the couple’s undying love and support for one another melted the hearts of the world, who cheered for Hunter during his race. Before he began the race, however, Tara made sure to send him an encouraging message with a post.

“Prelims tonight. You’ve been grinding all season for this moment. Your journey begins tonight…let’s do this. redemption time baby…”

Hunter and Tara met in 2017 during a track meet and were attached ever since, eventually tying the knot in 2022. The Paralympian faced a condition called Fibular Hemimelia that affected his left leg and had a fused right ankle since birth. When he turned one, his condition worsened, and doctors took the call to amputate both his legs from the knees down.

Many told him that he would never be able to walk. However, Hunter set out to defy all odds, and with the help of his prosthetic legs and intense training, he began his sprinting journey and has been on it ever since.

Nothing has held Hunter back since his speed has been a sight to behold on track. With him expanding his expertise to short-distance sprints this year, fans hope that he can bring in another gold for the Woodhall family, just like Tara did.