“That’s Why You Are the New Goat... ”: Track World in Awe as Noah Lyles Receives an Artistic Depiction of His Athletic Journey

Success is measured a bit differently in the sport of Athletics, especially in records and number of medals won. Yet at other times it is never just about the numbers, instead an athlete’s story appeals more to both the head and the heart as well as the competition.

This is the case of Noah Lyles, who, in a very short period has conquered tracks and fields breaking records. One of the favorites to potentially win numerous gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, an Instagram page depicts the world champion’s athletic path artistically.

The first image in the post includes the cover page, which is titled “The Blueprint Noah Lyles.” The 27-year-old athlete emphasizes a few points, including how gifted talent, if not refined to perfection, will always remain concealed for people who do not strive to see their potential.

Lyles recalls how asthma plagued his childhood, making it impossible for him to pursue his athletic dreams. He also recounts the 2021 season, during which he battled depression and transformed into someone he scarcely recognized.

The athlete was also expecting a gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but his hopes were dashed when he was forced to settle for a bronze. However, in the next slide, the athlete explains how all of these heartbreaks have led to a blueprint for his better version, which he intends to unleash at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Players’ Tribune (@playerstribune)

The six-time world champion is aware of his ability in the sport, and he has always had this confident outlook, as conveyed in the final slide, stating:

“I’m going to find my way. It has nothing to do with breaking records, or getting paid. It has nothing to do with titles and glory. When I get on that line, I won’t be thinking about any of that. All I’ll be thinking is: ‘I was made for this.'”

The unwavering confidence that Lyles has inside him has always been a standard that he has set in the sport. He has faced many challenges, but despite all the situations life has thrown at him, the six-time world champion has prevailed over them, which is something that his fans admire about him.

Noah Lyles Impress Fans Ahead of the Paris Olympics

While Netflix’s ‘Sprint’ helped the athlete get a large number of fans by providing a unique look behind the scenes at the 2023 World Championships, this Instagram post also provided a unique viewpoint on the athlete. Fans are eager to see Noah Lyles at the Paris Olympics, and the excitement has only grown since the inspirational statement.

“Say what u want about Lyles but that man’s work ethic combined with walking the talk is inspirational.”

This fan has made a remarkable statement about the sportsman.

“And that’s why you are the new goat of track.”

This user has a positive suggestion for Lyles.

“Inspiring. You should mentor youth. You have so much to give back to the society and help others now that you have this clarity. Yes, it’s not about winning medals, but with this attitude and the lessons you’ve learnt, you will come back with a gold, because you are gold.”

A track fan is simply delighted for the athlete.

“#Respect. This is so dope! Go get those golds @nojo18!! #Paris2024 #Olympics”

This admirer believes that Lyles will fulfill his ambition.

“You got this Noah. Just be you.”

This Instagram post sparked the final fire that the track world needed before the Paris Olympics. We will all be looking for Lyles’ performance in the 100, 200, 4×100, and hopefully, 4×400, and the athlete is prepared to win gold in all formats.