Who Is Kenny Bednarek’s Girlfriend? All You Need to Know About Sharmila Nicollet

Kenny Bednarek is the upcoming Olympic sprinting champion that fans have been rooting for across various races. He often credits his family and his girlfriend and fellow athlete, Sharmila Nicollet, with his success. Here are some details on who she is and how long have the couple been dating.

Nicollet is a professional golfer born in Bangalore, India, and is currently pursuing her sporting passion abroad, participating in various tournaments. Her mother, Surekha, hails from India and is the owner of the perfume company – Padmini Aromatics. Meanwhile, her father, Marc, is French and a software professional. She had immense potential in swimming before golf, having won more than 70 medals across various state and national-level competitions. She eventually switched sports at 11.

She has represented the country in several tournaments, including the Asian Games and the Malaysian Open. Nicollet is also the youngest Indian golfer to make it to the Ladies European Tour, having turned professional in 2009.

Currently, the 33-year-old often supports her boyfriend with heartfelt notes and her presence on the sidelines as he races on track. She was even present throughout the Paris Olympics, cheering for him as he reached for the podium.

Bednarek and Nicollet’s dating history

Nicollet and Bednarek met sometime during the pandemic in 2020, having kept their relationship mostly private. While since then, their public appearances have been rare, they’ve drawn attention for their adorable pictures online.

Before beginning his Olympic run this season, Bednarek had dedicated his success to his family and Nicollet, particularly for their undying support. Revealing how she has always kept him grounded and stood by him through ups and downs, the sprinter has never shied away from getting emotional about his partner.

The couple celebrated four years together earlier this year, with Nicollet flaunting pictures from the past. Bednarek also recently visited Nicollet’s hometown after the Olympics, presumably to celebrate his wins with her family. Since they’ve always set relationship goals with their constant hyping up and encouraging messages for each other, fans have never stopped gushing about them together.