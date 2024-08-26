“A Real One”: Kenny Bednarek Expresses Gratitude and Appreciation to Girlfriend Sharmila Nicollet for Support and Tribute

Kenny Bednarek is blessed with a strong support system in the form of his friends and family, and he has always acknowledged this. His heartfelt note before he began his Olympic journey was a tribute to his mom, siblings, and his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicollet. And now, Nicollet has turned into his cheerleader throughout his journey in various competitions so far.

Nicollet, who is also a professional golfer, has been with the sprinter for about four years now, and the couple continues to support each other through thick and thin. Recently, she shared a carousel of pictures and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption, expressing how Bednarek continuously impresses her with his hard work and drive to improve.

The note also talked about his storied journey, winning silver medals, making it to the Olympics and World Championship, and still persevering. Bednarek’s attitude of moving on and trudging forth no matter how difficult the path apparently inspired her as an athlete to do better.

Attaching some of their pictures interspersed with his solo captures from various competitions, Nicollet seemed like one proud partner who couldn’t help but brag about her boyfriend’s achievements. After all, she felt Bednarek deserved only the best outcomes for all the work that he had put in so far.

She wrote:

“These achievements are more than just medals – it’s a testament to your unwavering dedication, perseverance, pushing past limits, never giving up even when the odds seemed insurmountable and the countless sacrifices you’ve made along the way.”

This tribute made the sprinter emotional as he reflected upon how far he and Nicollet had come as a couple. He not only appreciated the note she had put out but also was in awe of how she had always supported him and kept him grounded, which led to his success.

Sharing the post, Bednarek wrote in his IG story: “A real one for all that you have done for me to get me to where I am and for writing this tribute…”

The track and field athlete also made sure to leave an adorable comment below Nicollet’s post, making sure she knew how much he appreciated her words:

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for you… You have truly helped elevate me as a person and as an athlete. I thank you for all the love and support you have given in the past, present and in the near future as well… I love you.”

Being a part of his all-time cheerleading entourage, the golfer never missed a single chance to hype him up. Meanwhile, Bednarek has never missed a chance to dedicate his success to his partner, who has been his ride-or-die for four years straight.

Now, with three more races on the roster, it will be interesting to see how well he fares, given his dedication during and post-Olympic.