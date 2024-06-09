Track Legend Usain Bolt Highlights a Unique Quality of Noah Lyles Setting Him Apart From Other Athletes

Many sportsmen are flying under the radar of spectators as the Paris Olympics approach. The excitement revolves around those who are giving their best ahead of the trials in hopes of winning the sparkling gold medal. Among these individuals is Noah Lyles, who has been the subject of much debate in the track community. Track legend Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts on the athlete in an interview with Talk Sport on YouTube.

The host was intrigued by the American athlete’s statement, as everyone in the track world is aware that Lyles is chasing the 200-meter world record set by the Jamaican legend at the 2009 World Championships.

These claims are even supported by Bolt himself, who wants to see someone set up and challenge the records he established a long time ago. The Jamaican icon also points out Lyles’ speciality, which he has more than any other athlete out there, stating:

“I think the one thing I respect about him is his confidence, and that’s what he has the most of these athletes going in.”

Bolt takes everyone in the podcast to the 2023 season when he was not expected to win the 100 meters at the World Championships; however, Lyles’ confidence was comparable to that of the athletes on the same grid.

According to the Jamaican legend, every other track star was concerned that the American athlete was present with them, but Lyles was unfazed because he was less affected by the pressure of such a high-value event.

Bolt is also confident that the six-time world champion has many more years to reach his full potential and that this will be the only time he will be close to achieving his objectives. Notably, this is not the first time, the Jamaican legend praising Lyles as he earlier predicted that only Lyles could break his long-held records in the Olympic season.

Noah Lyles on the Radar of Usain Bolt

There are many athletes to look forward to during the Olympic season, but Usain Bolt has his sights set on Noah Lyles. In an interview with Citius Mag, the Jamaican athletic legend said that the American track sensation has the potential to surpass the times he set many years ago.

Bolt saw Lyles compete in the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, and he was caught aback by his 200-meter performance, in which he beat Michael Johnson’s long-standing American record of 19.32 seconds with a 19.31 mark.

Though it was 0.01 seconds faster, in the world of track and field, it is the only thing an athlete requires to push themselves beyond their own limits. Bolt also suggests that Lyles should make a few changes to his running strategy to help him reach the goals he has set for himself.