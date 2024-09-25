mobile app bar

Track Legends Debate a Hypothetical 200M Sprint Between Brittany Brown and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

On the Ready Set Go podcast, track veterans Justin Gatlin, Rodney Green, and content creator Tiara Williams discussed a hypothetical 200-meter race between rising star Brittany Brown and Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

Green mentioned that Brown wanted to compete against McLaughlin-Levrone in the women’s 200 meters at the Diamond League Final in Brussels, but it was impossible because McLaughlin-Levrone had not run a single DL race all season and could only compete in an invitational race in the same category.

The Bahamian sprinter then examined their performances in Brussels, focusing on Brown’s 22.20 seconds and McLaughlin-Levrone’s 22.40 in the 200 meters.

However, when Green inquired about the opinions of the other podcast members on this hypothetical contest between the two Americans, Williams responded, That’s a tough question.”

While she disclosed that the race will be faster than this year’s DL finals, she had mixed thoughts about both athletes because they had equal odds of winning against each other. However, when it came to choosing a side, Williams picked up McLaughin-Levrone and explained why, saying:

“Sydney doesn’t have that many races, so that’s why I kind of will give it to her because she hasn’t raced that much this season.”

Williams knew McLaughlin-Levrone’s schedule and pointed out that she had an extended rest following her gold medal performance in Paris. This recuperation period would also provide her an advantage against Brown in the 200-meter sprint.

While Williams supported McLaughlin-Levrone, Gatlin disagreed and backed Brown over the Olympic champion. The retired American sprinter said the 29-year-old had found a “niche” in the 200 meters this season. However, “it wouldn’t be an easy win” for her, as McLaughlin-Levrone always analyzed her competitors right before any race.

Despite specializing in the 400-meter hurdles, the American athlete impressed everyone in flat races and other categories by maintaining her confidence throughout the 2024 season.

Gatlin also pointed out that McLaughlin-Levrone’s 22.40 in the invitational race was just because she slowed down after clearing the field. Her true 200-meter pace was unknown, making her a formidable challenger against Brown.

