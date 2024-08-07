“American Uncle We All Want”: Fans Ecstatic as Snoop Dogg Congratulates Gabby Thomas and other Women’s 200m Medalists

Aug 6, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gabrielle Thomas (USA) celebrates after defeating Julien Alfred (LCA) and Brittany Brown (USA) to win the women’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the women’s 200m final, Gabby Thomas ran to victory, earning her first gold medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her compatriot, Brittany Brown, finished third in the event, earning herself a bronze medal.

Having made their way back to the camp, along with the 200m silver medalist Julien Alfred, a special surprise awaited their arrival, with Snoop Dogg on the phone, wanting to congratulate them.

Thomas was already on the phone with him before Brown entered the mix. As she came in, Snoop Dogg started speaking to her, with Brown taking a moment to realize who she was talking to.

Once she understood what was going on around her, the bronze medalist yelled out “SNOOP DOGG!“ before engaging in further conversation.

What followed was a heartwarming exchange between an athlete and an artist. The 29-year-old recalled Snoop Dogg once having a team from Pomona, California. Once the artist affirmed it, she told him she, too, was from Pomona.

The two then cheered for Pomona, before the artist congratulated all the team members for their achievements in Paris. The entire exchange made for great viewing for the fans, who felt like Snoop Dogg was a “loving uncle” to the American athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USATF (@usatf)

Fans dropped several comments on the Instagram video uploaded by USATF, appreciating the artist for his words.

One fan’s comment read “Snoop! He’s the American uncle we all want.”

While another wrote, “It’s like getting a call from the President.”

A third fan appreciated Snoop Dogg for being a great ambassador – “Uncle Snoop is putting in work showing all these athletes love.”

Meanwhile, some fans took to Twitter to express their delight while claiming the artist was also a relevant figure among Gen Z.

Snoop Dogg is even relevant with Gen Z! — Bobby (@Swervesshouse) August 7, 2024

Since her successful Olympic trials a few months ago, Thomas has always focused on her goal for the 200m sprint. Knowing that all she could aim for was the gold, she prepared herself to cross the finish line the fastest. And once she did, Snoop Dogg made sure to congratulate her for it.