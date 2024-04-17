“We All Wanna See That”: Legend Usain Bolt Shares Cryptic Message on Possible Track Return, Leaving Fans in Frenzy

The 2024 season is filled with great anticipation due to the Paris Olympics later this summer. With this being one of the biggest seasons, many young and veteran athletes are also hoping to have a positive impact on their personal track careers. Amidst all this hype, track star Usain Bolt recently posted a cryptic statement on his X page, indicating a return. The 8x Olympic gold medalist has not competed in any professional tournaments since the 2017 World Championships. This piqued the interest of his followers on the social media post.

Iconic athletes from all around the world occasionally breach their retirement clauses to compete in their sport once more. Some even return to their favorite sports and remain for seasons, such as two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso.

However, Bolt has never discussed his aspirations to return to the track, but he may never turn down a chance. The 37-year-old is a sports fanatic who takes an interest in a variety of competitions outside of track and field.

A few days ago, the eleven-time world champion explained how the sport requires improvements, and to everyone’s surprise, World Athletics revealed reward money for gold medalists at the Paris Olympics. Though he never anticipated it, his cryptic words occasionally point to potential occurrences owing to his great understanding of the sport.

Returning to track and field will also give a boost to the number of followers the sport has currently, as Bolt has a legion of them. Among many supporters, a few advised him to follow the trend if he ever returns.

Some also asked Bolt to make a kind gesture towards any community if he makes a comeback.

The 2024 season is significant due to the Paris Olympics. This fan also advises Bolt to prepare for it, as it would be an excellent stage for a return by an athlete of his excellence.

Many fans are excited for track legends like Bolt to come out of retirement.

Bolt’s competitors have also retired, but according to this user, he may face fresh challenges on the track.

Moments like Bolt returning to track and field may seem more like a fantasy. There is little likelihood that he will return to the sport because of the various factors involved. The Jamaican legend is unlikely to make a comeback to set any records or break any, but he expects one particular athlete to break his long-standing 200-meter world record.

Usain Bolt has high hopes for Noah Lyles

Usain Bolt, the sprint king, ran 19.19 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin. Since then, only a few competitors have come close to shattering the record. In a recent interview with Citius Mag, the veteran expressed his focus on young American track sensation Noah Lyles, who has the potential to break the world record drought.

Lyles came close in the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, clocking an excellent 19.31 seconds. The American track star also hopes to do it this year, with a 19.10-second time in mind. Lyles is a strong competitor going into the Paris Olympics, and Bolt recognizes this. But the legend is unsure if the American athlete will be able to achieve a new record or not.