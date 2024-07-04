“We Were Like Movie Stars”: Dennis Mitchell Recalls USATF Athletes Getting Celebrity Treatment in Netflix’s Docuseries ‘Sprint’

Track and field has always struggled with declining viewership. However, there was a time when it was at its peak, and the athletes who competed in it were treated like celebrities by the audience and the entire country due to their achievements. Dennis Mitchell recalls this treasured memory of the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where he won his first gold medal on Netflix’s new docuseries ‘Sprint’.

Back then, Team USA was a tough opponent, as it featured four of the world’s fastest men in relays. The group of Michael Marsh, Leroy Burrell, Dennis Mitchell, and Carl Lewis carried a lot of potential. With Marsh and Burrell setting the pace for Team USA when Mitchell received the baton, he ran the curve with proper pace and responsibility, giving Lewis the edge in the final leg.

King Carl immediately conquered the stretch, going on to win not only the Olympic gold medal but also a new world record of 37.40, surpassing Team USA’s performance at the 1991 World Championships. The sportsmen who achieved this level of dominance were famous, as Mitchell reminisces, stating:

“We were like movie stars. We were big, big time celebrities. Because back then, the United States were so dominant.”

However, this particular dominance has diminished over the years, and he hopes to re-establish it, this time by coaching the next generation.

The sport is currently dominated by the United States’ arch-rival, Jamaica, and the 2024 Paris Olympics will see top American competitors compete for the coveted gold medal.

American Sprinters Aim To Bring Back the Olympic Glory

Jamaicans have made a name for themselves in both men’s and women’s sprinting activities with stars such as Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and many others. In the men’s event, Justin Gatlin was the last American athlete to win the 100-meter gold medal, and Noah Lyles hopes to redeem that this year.

The six-time world champion aspires not just to multiple gold medals but also to break the current 200-meter world record of 19.19 with a 19.10, returning Team USA to the top. His resolve is evident, and based on his performance at the US Olympic Trials, he appears to be very competitive and will pose a threat to his competitors on the grid.