Who Is Kenny Bednarek’s Coach? All You Need to Know about the Man Behind the Olympic Sprinter’s Consistency

The Paris Olympics are in a few days, and the track world is focusing on many renowned competitors who have achieved outstanding achievements this season. However, Kenny Bednarek‘s consistency in either a 100- or 200-meter sprint is just mind-blowing, as the athlete has demonstrated great timing with his impressive form.

He made his intentions clear as he approached the big season, and he is still delivering on his promises to the fans.

However, the athlete’s success was not solely due to his dedication and preparation but also to Dennis Mitchell, his long-time coach. The former American athlete turned coach had a successful athletic career that included numerous ups and downs.

Dennis Mitchell’s track and field career

Mitchell received an athletic scholarship from the University of Florida and competed for the Florida Gators track and field team in the NCAA, winning his first title in the league in 1989 in the 200-meter event. However, at the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, the athlete and his team set a world record in the 4×100-meter relays, recording an astounding 37.50, well ahead of France (37.87) and Great Britain (38.09).

It was a fantastic moment for the United States, and the crowd was delighted with the team, which included Andre Cason, Leroy Burrell, Dennis Mitchell, and Carl Lewis. The athlete’s season went smoothly, and in 1992, he was a force to be reckoned with in the 100 meters.

Mitchell finished first in the US Olympic Trials with a time of 10.09, despite a 0.7 headwind. However, at the Estadio Olímpico in Barcelona, he only received a bronze medal with a 10.04.

This did not affect his mental state as he competed in the 4×100-meter relay, and the rest was history. The athlete won his first Olympic gold medal, and as he recounted in Netflix’s ‘Sprint’ docuseries, the entire team was treated like celebrities in the country.

Mitchell received a two-year ban for doping in the latter stages of his illustrious career. The IAAF conducted the test, which revealed excessive levels of testosterone in the athlete’s body, and despite his attempts to defend himself, the evidence presented was insufficient.

Becoming Kenny Bednarek’s coach

Kenny Bednarek signed with Nike in 2019 and became a professional athlete. The organization then sent him to Florida to continue his training and development in the sport. He started working out with Justin Gatlin, a four-time world champion and Olympic medalist and finally came on Dennis Mitchell’s radar.

Both of them worked well together, and Bednarek was able to acquire many awards and become one of the most consistent 200-meter athletes, as previously noted by track luminaries such as Michael Johnson.

This year, the athlete intends to compete for the Olympic gold medal, and he has already qualified for both the 200 and 100 meters. He expects to improve on his silver medal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and the track world is already thrilled for him.

Dennis Mitchell will face a difficult assignment as well, despite his extensive experience. He understands how the sport works and progresses. He also coaches one of the world’s most popular female sprinters, Sha’Carri Richardson, and many American aspirations rest on his shoulders.