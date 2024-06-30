Noah Lyles Dominates the 200M Finals at the US Olympic Trials, Securing Multiple Track Accolades

With Noah Lyles being in the best form, expectations were evident to be high as he approached the 200-meter finals at the US Olympic Trials. He lived up to all of the predictions by running a blistering 19.53, which not only won him the race but also helped him clinch the world lead, season’s best, and meet record, according to Track & Field Gazette on X.

Prior to the finals, there was a lot of excitement because the two American track sensations would be lined up on the grid side by side. Fans had been waiting for Kenny Bednarek to face the six-time world sprint champion, and they were not disappointed.

After the turn, Bednarek was in complete control of the race, leading comfortably. Lyles, on the other hand, raced forward with outstanding speed, and the two ended up sprinting it out on the last stretch.

However, because the race can only have one winner, the six-time world champion defeated Bednarek by 0.6 seconds. Noah finished the sprint in 19.53 seconds, helped by a 0.5 tailwind, while Bednarek took silver in 19.59 seconds, followed by Erriyon Knighton in third at 19.77.

19.53s!!

World Lead ☑️ Noah Lyles wins the US men’s 200m title, running a blistering SB & Meet Record of 19.53s (+0.5)! He finished ahead of Kenny Bednarek in a big Personal Best (PB) of 19.59s and Erriyon Knighton in 19.77s. Christian Coleman ran 19.89s in 4th place. pic.twitter.com/3EgwFq1i98 — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 30, 2024

Lyles’ promises to his audience and the track world are finally coming true, and he will have enough time to secure the world record.

Noah Lyles Keeping up to His Promise

The moment the outdoor season began, many fans were talking about Noah Lyles, who made a bold remark about surpassing Usain Bolt’s longtime world record in the 200-meters at the 2009 World Championships.

He hopes to beat the 19.19 record with his hypothetical 19.10; however, he has also received criticism, as many believe that no modern athlete can accomplish that number. Until now, the athlete has proven his doubters wrong with each race, and he continues to do well as he prepares for the Paris Olympics in July.