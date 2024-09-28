“Crowd Went Wild”: Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Recall Their ‘Dream-Like’ Experience Watching Athlos

The Athlos track meet was one of the most successful competitions this season, and fans haven’t stopped raving about it. As the event drew to a successful end, with many sprinters wrapping up their season, veterans Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green reflected on their experience as spectators.

Sitting down to recall all the noteworthy moments in their podcast, both seemed excited about the event. Boasting the largest purse for a women’s track event, the Athlos meet promised a revolutionary change in the sport’s scene, and according to the veterans, it pulled off the feat.

Gatlin began by listing all the elements that made the event spectacular and unique. For starters, the event’s location and timing had already created waves for the ambiance it set— a night-time run in New York was a sight to behold.

Gatlin and Green also thanked Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the main man behind organizing this grand event. The two-track veterans gave him a shoutout and expressed their gratitude for organizing a large-scale meet.

“It was at night. It was in New York. The Reddit guy put on the meet… shoutout to Alexis Ohanian!”

Meanwhile, Gatlin went on to discuss many other elements that stood out at the track meet and contributed to its success. Surprisingly, the event did not offer medals for the winners—instead, they were given crowns to commemorate their victory.

And lastly, popstar Megan Thee Stallion wrapped up the power-packed night with an equally energetic performance for the athletes and the guests. Green and Gatlin appreciated the experience, even mentioning how the audience seated right by the track helped them hype the athletes more.

“I like how they had the VIP right along trackside…so people can really see how fast these women are. So the crowd went wild when they ran a race.”

While Green initially doubted the event’s potential to change the face of track and field, after experiencing it, he confirmed that it was indeed revolutionary. Encouraging women in sports was a difficult task, and Athlos proved how a little effort and creativity could go a long way.