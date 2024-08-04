mobile app bar

“Where Is Noah Lyles At?” Fans Ask As Kenny Bednarek Shines In Men’s 100m At Paris Olympics

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Louie Hinchliffe (GBR) defeats Noah Lyles (USA) and Shaun Maswanganyi (RSA) to win a men’s 100m round 1 heat during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Men’s 100m heats at the Paris Olympics had fans in for a surprise with the results. Specializing in the 200m event, Kenny Bednarek went the fastest in the heats with a time of 9.97 seconds while Fred Kerley recorded the exact same time to take second place.

Great Britain’s Louie Hinchcliffe was the biggest surprise of the day as he recorded a time of 9.98 seconds to throw his hat in the ring for gold medal contention.

Kishane Thompson was the fastest among the favorites, but he did not break the sub-10 seconds barrier. Even the defending champion, Andre De Grasse, barely made it to the semi-finals, as he finished his heat with a time of 10.07 seconds.

Most importantly, Noah Lyles failed to be in the top nine with a time of 10.04. Not looking too nimble on his feet, Lyles now faces the questions of the fans, as he is yet to break the sub-10 barrier in the French capital.

One fan quickly pointed out that Lyles was outside the top 8.

While another claimed this could be one of the most unpredictable 100m finals ever.

One fan asked where Lyles was after the heats.

And another came to defend the 27-year-old.

The semifinals are set to take place on August 4 at 2:05 pm, and all the athletes will be hoping to improve on their initial times. But there might be a few upsets, given the pairings for the penultimate round of the Paris Olympics.

