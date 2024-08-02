Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Share Their Top Picks for the Men’s 200M at the Paris Olympics

“This is what I am talking about!” Brimming with excitement and a wide smile on his face, Justin Gatlin revealed to Rodney Green his projected podium for the men’s 200-meter in the Paris Olympics in the Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube.

The four-time world champion used his own experience to study elements such as athletes’ energy systems and rest duration when competing in various events, determining that these 200-meter runners would also be there in the 100-meter race.

“I have Noah diving for the line. Tebogo right hot on his heels, and then I got Kenny for third.”

The Bahamian sprinter was surprised that his co-host did not include, defending 200-meter Olympic champion Andre de Grasse, on the podium prediction.

Gatlin then explained that the athletes on his list had run faster in the events leading up to the Paris Olympics than Grasse. Gatlin also claimed him as the “dark horse” of the coveted event:

“He’s going to show up. He knows what’s on the line, and he knows what’s going to make sure those checks keeping clearing, which is get your a** on that podium.”

Green chuckled at his statement and disclosed that his personal list differed significantly. He placed Kenny Bednarek on the podium for the gold medal, since the athlete had a completely different form and defeated Noah Lyles in the US Olympic Trials. Green then added Lyles for the silver medal, with Erriyon Knighton finishing third.

It is not the first time the two-track superstars have given their top picks ahead of a major event. Previously, when Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 100-meter sprint for the Olympic Games, they both gave their predictions on the top three runners in the women’s 200 meters.

Gatlin and Green’s prediction for the women’s 200-meter sprint final for the Olympics

Gatlin offered two scenarios for the Paris Olympics’ women’s 200-meter sprint. In the first, he predicted a healthy Shericka Jackson of Jamaica taking gold, followed by American Gabby Thomas and Saint Lucian Julien Alfred.

However, if Jackson’s not at peak fitness, Gatlin foresaw a different outcome: Thomas claiming gold, Alfred securing silver, and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith capturing bronze. Green, disagreed with the assessment and argued that even if Jackson fully committed to the 200 meters, Thomas might still outperform her in the final.