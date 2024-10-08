Who Is Gabby Thomas’ Boyfriend? Everything About Spencer McManes

Gabby Thomas has been one of the most versatile track and field athletes, with her achievements exceeding her sport. However, throughout it all, she has a solid support system that has cheered for her throughout her journey. This includes friends, family, and her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, who has often appeared alongside her on various occasions.

The Olympian moved from Boston to Austin, Texas, in 2019 to train under Tonja Buford-Bailey and start her master’s program at the University of Texas. While it is unclear how she met her boyfriend, McManes and Thomas have been together for about two years, according to an anniversary post.

Since then, McManus and his entire family have cheered for Thomas at various meets, spending quality time with the athlete. His mother, Lori McManes, has often congratulated and praised her across various posts on her social media account.

The family was even present during the Paris Olympics, enjoying their time at the French capital while donning American-themed outfits as a supportive gesture.

Several pictures of Thomas happily posing with her boyfriend after she won Olympic gold in the 200m sprint went viral on the internet. Lori also posted about the historic win with a heartwarming note for the sprinter.

Since then, fans have spotted the couple spending quality time together away from the track. Before participating in the 200m sprint at Athlos in New York, Thomas attended the New York Liberty’s basketball game against the Atlanta Dream along with McManes. In fact, after wrapping up her track season, she’s now busy vacationing in the Maldives with him.

In his personal life, McManes seems quite low-key, with a private social media account and a thriving business. He played football for Yale University, where he was the quarterback, before graduating with a Bachelor’s in Political science and Government in 2017.

He currently owns a non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand called Kaviva, based in Austin. The couple appears to be deeply in love, and fans appreciate a supportive partner who openly celebrates Thomas and her accomplishments.