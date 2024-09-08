Tara Davis-Woodhall Hails Husband Hunter’s ‘Insane’ Race Execution Leading Up to Golden Finish

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Tara Davis-Woodhall embraces husband Hunter Woodhall al after winning the women’s long jump in a wind-aided 22-11 3/4 (7.00m) during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since Tara Davis-Woodhall bagged the Olympic gold at the long jump event this year, the world has been rooting for her husband and fellow athlete, Hunter Woodhall. The paralympic sprinter was gearing up for his own show on track post-Olympics and did not disappoint when he won the gold at his marquee event—the 400m T62 sprint.

What stole the show, however, was Woodhall’s takeover of the lead throughout the race. His Olympian wife brought this aspect of the race to the spotlight in a recent post on X. He narrowly beat Germany’s Johannes Floors, who bagged the silver, and the Netherlands’ Olivier Hendriks, who procured the bronze.

Woodhall impressed the world with his incredible pace, overtaking his competitors with a jaw-dropping performance. After storing up some power during the first 100m of the sprint, he turned around the corner to pick up his speed and zoom past the rest of the athletes. Towards the race’s last quarter, Woodhall gained a dominant lead that ultimately won him the gold.

Throughout his sprint, Tara was happy and cheered for her husband along the sidelines, just like he did for her. The couple had already made waves across the internet with their viral moment a few weeks ago, and now they did it once again.

Sharing a video of the entire race and how Woodhall managed to finish the 400m sprint, clocking in at 46.36s, the long jumper revealed how impressed she was. Pulling off a feat like this required strategy, and as a hurdler, she could understand the efforts.

the execution of this race is insane https://t.co/AKOVB25N1W — tara davis woodhall (@tar___ruh) September 7, 2024

But the couple’s display of affection didn’t end there since fans got a good glimpse of the gold medalists flaunting their victories together. Both posed and cheered with their medals as several cameras captured the iconic moment.

Woodhall has been called a certified ‘green flag’ for all his support towards his Olympian wife, and now that it was his moment to shine, he appreciated Tara for her ‘sacrifice’ and ‘humility.’

When she won her gold a few weeks ago, the couple waited before they went all out on the celebrations. The long jumper’s victory fueled Woodhall to push through, and he seemed glad to have done so.