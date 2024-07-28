mobile app bar

When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 3 Schedule

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 3 Schedule

Image Credits: Imago

The American challenge at the 2024 Paris Olympics is well underway, with the States securing several medals on Day 1 of the Games. Thus far, the American athletes have won five medals, including one Gold in the French Capital.

Opening their medals tally with a Silver in the Women’s Synchronised 3M Springboard Diving, the US secured a Bronze in the Women’s 400m Freestyle, thanks to Katie Ledecky. Their Women’s 4x100m Freestyle relay team secured a Silver medal in their race, adding to the tally.

Meanwhile, the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle relay clinched their country’s first Gold medal in Paris. Chloe Dygert rounded off the medals haul with a Bronze in the Women’s Individual Time Trial in the Road Cycling discipline.

The American audiences continue to support their athletes from home as they hope to see more medals head their way. Fans can tune in to NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app. The full Day 3 schedule for Team USA participants in numerous disciplines is provided below.

Day 3 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 29

Shooting – 3:30 AM

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1

William Hinton
Derrick Scott Mein

10m Air Rifle – Final W

Sagen Maddalena

Fencing – 4:25 AM

Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 32

Nada Hafez vs Elizabeth Tartakovsky
Magda Skarbonkiewicz vs Nisanur Erbil
Choi Sebin vs Tatiana Nazlymov

Badminton – 2:30 AM

Mixed Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D
Hee/Tan vs Chiu/Gai

Judo – 4:00 AM

Men -73 kg Elimination Round of 32 (#14)

Jack Yonezuka vs Adil Osmanov

Skateboarding – 6:00 AM

Men’s Street Prelims

Jagger Eaton
Chris Joslin
Nyjah Huston

Sailing – 6:15 AM

Women’s Skiff

Women’s Skiff – Race 4

Roble/Shea

Fencing – 6:05 AM

Men’s Foil Individual Table of 32

Chen Haiwei vs Gerek Meinhardt
Jeremy Fafa Keryhuel vs Alexander Massialas

Boxing – 6:36 AM

Men’s +92kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 

Joshua Edwards vs Diego Lenzi

Hockey – 7:15 AM

Women’s Pool B

Spain vs United States

Cycling Mountain Bike – 8:10 AM

Men’s Cross-country

Riley Amos
Christopher Blevins

Canoe Slalom – 9:30 AM

Men’s Canoe Single Semifinal

Casey Eichfeld

Rugby Sevens – 9:30 AM

Women’s Pool C

France vs United States

Water Polo – 9:35 AM

Women’s Preliminary Round – Group B (#6)

United States vs Spain

Sailing – 9:43 AM

Women’s Windsurfing Race 5

Dominique Stater

Beach Volleyball – 10:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool F 

Krou/Gauthier-Rat vs Evans/Budinger

Sailing – 10:01 AM

Men’s Windsurfing Race 5

Noah Lyons

Volleyball – 11:00 AM

Women’s Preliminary Round – Pool A 

United States vs China

Badminton – 1:30 PM

Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D

Hoki/Koboyashi vs Usachiu/Yuan

Boxing – 2:00 PM

Women’s 60kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Jajaira Gonzalez vs Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira

Basketball – 3:00 PM

Women’s Group Phase – Group C 

United States vs Japan

Beach Volleyball – 4:00 PM

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool B

Nuss/Kloth vs Ausmariafe/Clancy

Table Tennis – 2:00 PM

Women’s Singles Round of 32 (#40)

Adriana Diaz vs Amy Wang
Note:- All times are mentioned under EDT/ET.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these