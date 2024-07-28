When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 3 Schedule

The American challenge at the 2024 Paris Olympics is well underway, with the States securing several medals on Day 1 of the Games. Thus far, the American athletes have won five medals, including one Gold in the French Capital.

Opening their medals tally with a Silver in the Women’s Synchronised 3M Springboard Diving, the US secured a Bronze in the Women’s 400m Freestyle, thanks to Katie Ledecky. Their Women’s 4x100m Freestyle relay team secured a Silver medal in their race, adding to the tally.

KATIE LEDECKY gets her first Olympic medal of the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/fqlJjr84y0 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

Meanwhile, the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle relay clinched their country’s first Gold medal in Paris. Chloe Dygert rounded off the medals haul with a Bronze in the Women’s Individual Time Trial in the Road Cycling discipline.

The American audiences continue to support their athletes from home as they hope to see more medals head their way.

Day 3 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – July 29