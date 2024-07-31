mobile app bar

When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 6 Schedule

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The American women’s gymnastics team made their country proud yet again at the Paris Olympics as they won the Artistic Gymnastics team event. All five of the team members were on fire as they blew apart all opposition to win the event with 171.296 points.

Overall, the United States has won a total of twenty-six medals so far, which is more than any other country. However, because of fewer gold medals (four), they currently rank 6th in the standings, as Japan leads with seven gold and thirteen total medals.

Bobby Finke brought home a silver medal in the men’s 800m freestyle category and the American men’s swimming team also stood second in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Regan Smith earned USA’s 3rd Silver medal on Day 5 of the games in the women’s 100m backstroke finals.

While the 2024 Olympics has been a good one for most US athletes, they keep falling on the final hurdle in their bid for Gold. As such, added support from the fans could bring them the luck they need. To support the athletes and catch the events live, fans can tune into NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app.

Here’s the full Day 6 schedule of the American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 6 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 1

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.

Surfing -12:30 AM

Women’s Round 3 – Heat 6
Caitlin Simmers vs Tatiana Weston-Webb
Note:- The aforementioned event continues from July 31st (after midnight) according to French Local Time (CET).
The following events continue on Day 6 in Paris after a 6-hour break.

Golf – 6:30 AM

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1

Wyndham Clark
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
Collin Morikawa

Rowing

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 – 7:00 AM

Kara Kohler

Women’s Eight Repechages – 7:40 AM
Nina Castagna
Maddie Wanamaker
Molly Bruggeman
Charlotte Buck
Olivia Coffey
Claire Collins
Margaret Hedeman
Meghan Musnicki
Regina Salmons
Women’s Double Sculls Finals – 8:00 AM
United States

Water Polo – 8:00 AM

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A

Greece vs United States

Archery – 7:00 AM

Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round
Brady Ellison vs Abdullah Yildirmis

Swimming

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats – 8:30 AM

Phoebe Bacon vs Regan Smith

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats – 8:48 AM

Caeleb Dressel vs Chris Guiliano

Archery – 8:57 AM onwards

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round (#102) 
Jennifer Mucino vs Alejandra Valencia
Fatoumata Sylla vs Casey Kaufhold

Rowing- 8:12 AM

Men’s Double Sculls Final A

United States

Swimming – 9:17 AM

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

Shaine Casas
Carson Foster

Fencing – 9:20 AM

Women’s Foil Team Table of 8

China vs United States

Rowing – 8:24 AM

Women’s Four Final A

United States

Shooting – 9:30 AM

50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Qualification

Mary Carolynn Tucker
Sagen Maddalena

Swimming – 9:35 AM

Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

United States

Rowing – 8:36 AM

Men’s Four Final A

United States

3×3 Basketball – 10:30 AM

Women’s Pool Round 

United States vs Australia

Beach Volleyball – 12:30 PM

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool D 

George/Andre vs Partain/Benesh

Sailing 

Women’s Windsurfing – Race 12 – 12:33 PM

Dominique Stater

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 11 – 1:23 Pm

Noah Lyons

Boxing – 1:00 PM

Women’s 50kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Pihla Kaiva-Oja vs Jennifer Lozano

Boxing – 1:48 PM

Women’s 66kg – Prelims – Round of 16

Navbakhor Khamidova vs Morelle McCane

Hockey – 2:30 PM

Women’s Pool B 

United States vs Great Britain

3×3 Basketball – 4:35 PM

Men’s Pool Round (#27)

United States vs Lithuania

Sailing – 

Men’s Windsurfing – Race 19 – 5:00 PM

Noah Lyons
Note:- The following events to continue after 00:00 Local Time (CET)

Basketball – 6:30 PM

Women’s Group Phase – Group C

Belgium vs United States

3×3 Basketball – 7:00 PM

Women’s Pool Round 

Spain vs United States

Beach Volleyball – 7:30 PM

Women’s Preliminary Phase – Pool B 

Nuss/Kloth vs Xue/X.Y.Xia

3×3 Basketball – 8:35 PM

Men’s Pool Round 

United States vs Latvia

