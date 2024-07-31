When, Where and How to Watch Team USA at the Paris Olympics? – Day 6 Schedule

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The American women’s gymnastics team made their country proud yet again at the Paris Olympics as they won the Artistic Gymnastics team event. All five of the team members were on fire as they blew apart all opposition to win the event with 171.296 points.

Overall, the United States has won a total of twenty-six medals so far, which is more than any other country. However, because of fewer gold medals (four), they currently rank 6th in the standings, as Japan leads with seven gold and thirteen total medals.

It’s #gold for the USA! First place in artistic gymnastics women’s team! This is the fourth gold medal for the USA in this event and Simone Biles adds a 5th gold to her medal tally! @TeamUSA| @gymnastics | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/wknFkmxU3S — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 30, 2024

Bobby Finke brought home a silver medal in the men’s 800m freestyle category and the American men’s swimming team also stood second in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Regan Smith earned USA’s 3rd Silver medal on Day 5 of the games in the women’s 100m backstroke finals.

While the 2024 Olympics has been a good one for most US athletes, they keep falling on the final hurdle in their bid for Gold. As such, added support from the fans could bring them the luck they need. To support the athletes and catch the events live, fans can tune into NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, and the NBC Olympics app.

Here’s the full Day 6 schedule of the American athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Day 6 Schedule of the Paris Olympics – August 1

All times are mentioned in EDT/ET.