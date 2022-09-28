OpTic yay declines a $1 million dollar offer from an APAC Team

El Diablo himself, OpTic yay, declined to play for an APAC team who offered him $1 million for his presence on their roster.

OpTic, yay, is one of the best Valorant players in the world. He is developing quite a fan following due to his humble attitude and deadly aim. Thus, giving him the name El Diablo aka The Devil Himself.

OpTic’s Valorant roster has taken quite a hit due to not qualifying for franchising. For this reason, the team had to disband and look for newer opportunities as free agents.

The OpTic roster split up after VCT Champions 2022 since they did not qualify for franchising. The reason is complicated organizational leadership.

Over the past year or so, the Organizational head for OpTic has changed twice, which makes it a very unreliable organization in terms of showing up for events.

OpTic also abandoned the League of Legends tournament due to leadership issues, which might be another reason why they did not make Valorant franchising.

Options for OpTic yay



In the above video, yay mentions that he will not be joining the Evil Geniuses organization. Yay’s stream wanted him to join Sentinels, and he, in turn, neither confirmed nor denied that statement.

Fast Forwarding a little, mada from Shopify Rebellion messages him congratulating yay for making it to Sentinels.

Mada then realized that yay was streaming and apologized to him, which prompted yay to chuckle.

This sparked an uproar, and fans’ excitement went through the roof as they could not wait to see yay and TenZ on the same team.

Due to his reputation and flat-out mechanical prowess, many teams have approached yay to give him a spot in their team for franchising.

In his stream, yay mentions that APAC and EMEA teams approached him, but he did not want to play for them.

He felt at home playing for NA and finds happiness playing with people he knows and can help inspire.

Yay always wanted to join an NA team that he liked. It looks like one of those teams would either be Sentinels or 100 Thieves.

