Yay Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at OpTic Gaming’s one of the most impactful players Yay Valorant Settings, gear, and more.

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker is a North American professional Valorant player. He is currently a member of OpTic Gaming and with the nickname “El-diablo” aka the devil. However, before joining Envy(now OpTic) Yay was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, where he was playing for Complexity Gaming.

Yay is mostly famous for his Awping (sniping) skills. Which he continues in Valorant by playing as Chamber and Jett in competitive matches. And he is hands down one of the best Chamber players in the world.

Yay’s Gear

Yay Valorant in-game Settings

Yay Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 800

800 In-game Sensitivity – 0.27

0.27 eDPI – 216

216 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 1000

Yay’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: White

White Center-Dot: Off

Off Outlines: Off

Off Inner Lines: On InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 4 Inner Line Thickness: 2 InnerLine offset: 0

On Outer Lines: Off

Yay Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: C

Jump: L-Ctrl/Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: Z

Use Ability 2: V

Ability 3: Mouse 5

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Yay’s Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Multithreaded Rendering: On Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Med Vignette – On VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – On Bloom – On Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – On



