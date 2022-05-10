Yay Valorant Settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Let’s take a look at OpTic Gaming’s one of the most impactful players Yay Valorant Settings, gear, and more.
Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker is a North American professional Valorant player. He is currently a member of OpTic Gaming and with the nickname “El-diablo” aka the devil. However, before joining Envy(now OpTic) Yay was a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, where he was playing for Complexity Gaming.
Yay is mostly famous for his Awping (sniping) skills. Which he continues in Valorant by playing as Chamber and Jett in competitive matches. And he is hands down one of the best Chamber players in the world.
Yay’s Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Artisan Hayate Otsu
- Headset: Corsair HS80 Wireless
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
Yay Valorant in-game Settings
Yay Mouse settings
- Mouse DPI – 800
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.27
- eDPI – 216
- Scoped Sensitivity – 1
- Polling Rate – 1000
Yay’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Crosshair Color: White
- Center-Dot: Off
- Outlines: Off
- Inner Lines: On
- InnerLine Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 4
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- InnerLine offset: 0
- Outer Lines: Off
Yay Valorant Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: C
- Jump: L-Ctrl/Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Ability 1: Z
- Use Ability 2: V
- Ability 3: Mouse 5
- Use Ultimate Ability: X
Yay’s Video Settings
- General
- Display – Fullscreen
- Resolution – 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked
- Graphics Settings
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality – Low
- Texture Quality – Low
- Detail Quality – Low
- UI Quality – Med
- Vignette – On
- VSync – Off
- Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering – 4x
- Improve Clarity – On
- Bloom – On
- Distortion – Off
- Cast Shadows – On
