Valorant Agent 21 Leaked Details: Everything We Know So Far

The details for Valorant agent 21 have surfaced online. It will be an Indian Agent named Varun Batra, who has the codename “Mage.”

It is the season for a new agent release in Valorant. The rumors about an Indian Agent are true. However, it has been a long time since the game has a lot of following from the Indian Subcontinent.

Mage is going to be a controller since the game has lesser controllers. The newest patch notes haven’t revealed anything yet, but Riot gave us an image in the latest blog.

The first leak was regarding the agent’s name, revealing his affinity to water. Then Riot surprised the players with beautiful artwork.

Agent Teaser | #VALORANT The next agent will be a controller, and will have a focus on water. Image is named Samosa Chaat. pic.twitter.com/1ZZxqktEQ9 — Mike 🔜 TVAL | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) September 13, 2022



The image focuses on the beautiful water and certain information inscribed in a notebook. There is also a Nataraj Pencil in the middle of a book which is a famous company that produces pencils in India.

Lastly, a beautiful Indian dish called Samosa Chaat with a glass of India’s favorite beverage, Chai. Nothing one can decode in this artwork since it was primarily meant as a tease.

Potential Abilities

There is no information about the abilities of Mage. Still, since he has an affinity to water, people are speculating a Phoenix-type molly along with an Ultimate with the radius of Killjoy’s Lockdown.

But since this agent is a controller, players are not expecting anything that will do damage. People can expect something like a Viper Wall or some stuns that can help control a site.

Apart from these predictions, there is not much information within the community to decipher.

Although quite recently, there was a leak that involved an Ultimate called Golem Doll, which provides teammates a regeneration buff and a decay to enemies.

That claim was dismissed when Mage’s affinity to water got revealed. Currently, we have agents with associations to fire, wind and earth.

Those include Phoenix, Jett, and Sage. In a way, now the Valorant Agent 21 will have a water-type power which will be fascinating to witness.