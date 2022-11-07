Overwatch 2: Reddit Reacts to Ramattra’s Battle pass Exclusivity

Redditors reacted negatively to the fact that you will have to grind till Level 55 to unlock Ramattra, the newest Overwatch 2 Character.

Unlocking characters in any game is difficult since you must grind a lot. It does not matter whether you are a free-to-play player or not. However, game developers frequently get greedy and put things behind a paywall. While the Overwatch 2 devs have not necessarily hidden Ramattra behind a paywall, fans are still upset.

The reason is that they will have to grind extensively to get to Level 55. The reason is that purchasing the battle pass is not something everyone can do. Let us look at how Reddit reacts to Ramattra being locked behind a soft paywall.

Reddit Reacts to Ramattra’s Paywall in Overwatch 2

MONEY MONEY MONEY GIVE US MONEY YOU PEASANTS!!!

A Reddit user named Ecaspian mocked Blizzard with all caps on, letting their opinions known about how the new character is about asking the players for money rather than letting the players have fun with the game.

People defending this is exactly why Blizzard is fine with putting heroes on the BP. Absolutely sad to see people take the side of a corporation that is milking them of their money.

Reddit user Unseen_Gerbil calls out Blizzard and the fans who support this decision by calling them delusional, calling out that the corporation making the game is making money off fans’ excitement about it.

Honestly I think this is going to kill the game

Reddit user tipazok69 called the decision a game killer, and it also seems like a fair assumption. The reason is that most players quit playing the game once they see the signs of corporations getting greedy over the success of the titles.

I still wouldn’t have Kiriko if I didn’t own OW1 beforehand. It takes so long to level up the pass. Guess I’m waiting til season 3 to unlock him.

There is also a debate among players saying it will be almost impossible to get to 55. Even for the players who play the fame a fair amount of time, it isn’t easy to get to the halfway point. This drama between fans and Blizzard will go on for quite a while. Let him be on an earlier level of the pas, maybe 25 or 30.