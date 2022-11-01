HomeSearch

Overwatch 2 removes Mei until the next major patch

Danyal Arabi
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Overwatch 2 has gotten off to a rocky start filled with bugs and issues. Aside from the monetization controversy, multiple heroes have faced game-breaking issues since launch. The latest Hero to find themselves on the chopping block is Mei. A bug with her Ice Wall ability is allowing players to reach unintended locations on maps. This comes right after Bastion and Torbjörn were removed from the game before being fixed and re-added. This is just one of many hitches the game has faced since launch. After a massive DDoS attack took the game down on day one, the game drew criticism for its monetization strategy. Now, players have no access to Mei until the bug is fixed by November 15.

Mei removed until the next patch in Overwatch 2

While the bug has existed for a while, it drew significant attention when a Reddit post of it emerged. Posted by u/Ravnuslock, the game-breaking bug was shown off on Busan. In the clip, two players in a custom game set up Mei’s Ice Wall in a corner. Using Kiriko, Ravnuslock was able to vault over the wall and find themselves out of bounds. From here, they were able to step below the map, getting to witness all the action while remaining unseen. This exploit is game-breaking as players under the map have complete information and can also attack while remaining impossible to shoot.

Initially, players were under the impression that the map was the issue. However, this wasn’t fully true. Busan has stayed in while Mei will be taking an extended break from the game. The developers recently announced that a major balance patch is coming to the game on November 15. With Mei now disabled in-game, the developers will focus on fixing her in time for the patch.

