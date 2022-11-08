Mei Overwatch 2 Guide : How to Utilize her Abilities Properly

Today we will look at Mei in Overwatch 2 and analyze her abilities to see how you can properly combo them to get the most DPS.

Inherently Mei is a Damage hero. However, you can use her Heal to make her more like a Tanky attack hero. Her kit is utilized correctly when the long and short-range blasters combine with the Ice Wall. However, the deal maker is the Cryo Freeze, which heals and makes her invulnerable for a few seconds.

The cooldown on the Ice Wall and Cryo Freeze are relatively low. Therefore, you can spam both while doing damage with her weapon to maximize DPS. Using the Ultimate will freeze a particular area if it’s an objective game mode. This allows you to do free-range damage to enemies.

Let us look at some tips and tricks you can use to exploit her Ice powers to get ridiculous damage numbers.

Also Read: Overwatch 2: How to Level up the Battle Pass Fast

How to Use Mei Correctly in Overwatch 2

The Cryo Launcher

Her weapon is deadly. It can do close-range and long-range damage. It can one-shot enemies with a straight headshot. Combine this weapon with an Ice wall to retreat or change your positions. The weapon’s close-range short-range spray is effective till ten blocks but if you want to maximize damage through long ranges, go for the alt fire.

Ice Wall with Cryo Freeze

The best part about Mei is that all abilities are spammable. Put up an Ice Wall to fall back, and then quickly use the Cryo Freeze to heal yourself. Use the Cryo Freeze in safe areas, so you do not die after the invulnerability wears off.

Ultimate

The ultimate can easily be used to lock down various objectives or get the enemies off your back. Use it and combine it with Ice Wall to go defensive. Combining Mei’s Freezing with Hanzo’s Bow shots will yield huge damage numbers.

If you have a Lucio on your team, then Mei becomes unkillable. Lucio’s healing, in combination with Mei’s own Cryo Freeze, can prevent her from dying.

All of Mei’s abilities are useful if you know the game’s core mechanics. Make sure to practice with her a lot to get used to her cooldown times.

Also Read: Overwatch 2: Reddit Reacts to Ramattra’s Battle pass Exclusivity