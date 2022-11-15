Overwatch 2 update to bring Mei back has been delayed

After a turbulent launch, things don’t seem to be getting better for Overwatch 2. After multiple heroes faced issues, the developers announced that a midseason patch would address them. As a consequence, selecting Mei was disabled, and was scheduled to return on November 15. However, Blizzard has just announced that the November 15 update will not go ahead as scheduled due to a ‘critical issue.’

Taking to their blog, Blizzard posted a statement as to why the update is delayed.

Overwatch 2 November 15 update due to ‘critical issue’

[#Overwatch2] Update about the mid-season cycle patch: https://t.co/8V2649xZ9w — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 15, 2022

Blizzard’s statement regarding the delay reads:

“Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed. This includes the upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, including those that affect Mei, and core content updates we have planned for this patch.”

Speaking about the content timeline disruption, the statement continues:

“This delay also impacts the delivery of Overwatch League Viewership Incentives & Perks from the Postseason matches during the period between Oct 30 – Nov 4, along with the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop. Daily and weekly challenges will reset today, as well as the standard shop refresh. Thanks for your understanding, we’ll be working on releasing this patch as soon as possible. Follow our forums and socials at @PlayOverwatch for updates.”

The statement by Blizzard doesn’t give players a concrete release date for the patch. Heroes like D.Va, Zarya, Genji, Sombra and more remain in an unbalanced state. The largest point of contention remains that Mei won’t be available for players to select. It’s been nearly two weeks since the hero was. ironically, frozen, and Mei mains are upset. Here’s hoping Blizzard can iron out the issues soon.

