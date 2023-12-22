HomeSearch

Players who downloaded the leaked Wolverine build are being handed DMCA by Internet Service Providers

Amlan Roy
|Published December 22, 2023

An image showing Wolverine in a playstation exclusive title and people faced DMCA charges for trying on different platform

(Image via Insomniac Games)

Following the recent leak of a test build for Wolverine, many PC gamers got to try the game early only to face DMCA later. Sources confirmed the early build of the game allegedly contained the tutorial stage alongside the start of the main storyline. Since the game was created as a PlayStation exclusive, PC players rejoiced to get their hands on it early on, leading to their demise. 

People who downloaded Wolverine dev-build received a DMCA notice from their Internet Service Providers for one reason. The ownership rights for the game remain with Sony, so people who got their hands on the leaked build are not legally bound to keep them on their systems.

When people came to notice this private test build for Wolverine, many jumped in to satiate their curiosity. It was advised by many insiders to avoid downloading it as it is illegal to have it on their system. People who downloaded this without thinking of the consequences are currently facing these legal issues.

Insomniac Games recently faced a big ransomware attack from a group called Rhysida. This group was responsible for gathering 1.7 terabytes of data from their private servers. The group threatened to release all these files on the internet if the ransom of $2 million wasn’t paid. Failing to comply, the group kept their word and publicly released all these files on the internet.

Due to the anticipation of Wolverine, it was natural for people to feel the need to try it. Alas, this inquisitiveness towards the matter only ended up as a prime case of “curiosity killed the cat.” So, people should control their cravings and not acquire illegally obtained files.

Fans show support for the DMCA warning move to stop everyone from downloading the Wolverine game

The leaked test build of Wolverine on PC was converted into an Xbox version and is fully playable on the Series X|S. Being a PlayStation exclusive, there was no way that Xbox users would get a chance to try out the game on their platform. However, some fans didn’t like this take and spoke up about it.

It is the right thing to do as the files were illegally released to the public. Modders using these illegal files also come as a threat to them and face DMCA charges for downloading Wolverine to tweak its files. Furthermore, the unethical practice of downloading pirated content is something gamers should avoid as it directly hurts the developers.

Following the big leak, Insomniac Games faced many backlashes after fans got to see some gameplay clips. This type of public thrashing for an unfinished product is something that was also used by Xbox fans to spread more hate on the devs. Surprisingly, many fans have been equally supportive following the massive data leak and patiently wait for them to finish development of the game for the PlayStation 5.

Share this article

About the author

Amlan Roy

Amlan Roy

Amlan is an Esports and Game Journalist currently employed at The SportsRush. Before becoming a writer, he completed his Media studies at iLead Kolkata, India. He has been well acquainted with video games since he started gaming at the age of 8. He dived into the world of blogging in 2021 and wrote over 1000 articles across various media houses like Sportskeeda, GGTalks, and Spiel Times. He is also experienced with film and music apart from gaming.

Read more from Amlan Roy