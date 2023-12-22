Players who downloaded the leaked Wolverine build are being handed DMCA by Internet Service Providers

Following the recent leak of a test build for Wolverine, many PC gamers got to try the game early only to face DMCA later. Sources confirmed the early build of the game allegedly contained the tutorial stage alongside the start of the main storyline. Since the game was created as a PlayStation exclusive, PC players rejoiced to get their hands on it early on, leading to their demise.

People who downloaded Wolverine dev-build received a DMCA notice from their Internet Service Providers for one reason. The ownership rights for the game remain with Sony, so people who got their hands on the leaked build are not legally bound to keep them on their systems.

Warning⚠️: Don’t share the Wolverine videos and screenshots. They will DMCA your account if you do, delete them ASAP if you have shared them. Except you are okay with possibly losing your account pic.twitter.com/Bm8XzvOVz2 — PeterOvo (@PeterOvo5) December 19, 2023

When people came to notice this private test build for Wolverine, many jumped in to satiate their curiosity. It was advised by many insiders to avoid downloading it as it is illegal to have it on their system. People who downloaded this without thinking of the consequences are currently facing these legal issues.

Insomniac Games recently faced a big ransomware attack from a group called Rhysida. This group was responsible for gathering 1.7 terabytes of data from their private servers. The group threatened to release all these files on the internet if the ransom of $2 million wasn’t paid. Failing to comply, the group kept their word and publicly released all these files on the internet.

Better start reading this terms and conditions but just maybe these leaks bypass authorized security measures. pic.twitter.com/QjUv6P9Wv1 — pk thunder whao! (@TrulyMade) December 19, 2023

Due to the anticipation of Wolverine, it was natural for people to feel the need to try it. Alas, this inquisitiveness towards the matter only ended up as a prime case of “curiosity killed the cat.” So, people should control their cravings and not acquire illegally obtained files.

Fans show support for the DMCA warning move to stop everyone from downloading the Wolverine game

The leaked test build of Wolverine on PC was converted into an Xbox version and is fully playable on the Series X|S. Being a PlayStation exclusive, there was no way that Xbox users would get a chance to try out the game on their platform. However, some fans didn’t like this take and spoke up about it.

It is the right thing to do as the files were illegally released to the public. Modders using these illegal files also come as a threat to them and face DMCA charges for downloading Wolverine to tweak its files. Furthermore, the unethical practice of downloading pirated content is something gamers should avoid as it directly hurts the developers.

As they should. Y’all need to be more patient and stop supporting shit like this. If yall truly cared about the game then you wouldn’t be playing it. All it’s doing is hurting insomniac, who literally did nothing wrong. — A Person (@NotNathan03) December 22, 2023

Oh man! That’s insane.. I feel bad for the devs and all that work. But also SONY, get your shit together when it comes to security! Did they learn nothing from their massive hack in 2011? Guess not! — Octopus (@Fred420170) December 21, 2023

Following the big leak, Insomniac Games faced many backlashes after fans got to see some gameplay clips. This type of public thrashing for an unfinished product is something that was also used by Xbox fans to spread more hate on the devs. Surprisingly, many fans have been equally supportive following the massive data leak and patiently wait for them to finish development of the game for the PlayStation 5.