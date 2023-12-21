There Is a Rumored Wolverine PC Version of the PlayStation Game Out on the Internet for Players To Try

After a recent data breach faced by Insomniac Games, the internet is observing loads of leaks surrounding PlayStation exclusives. The hackers threatened to leak all 1.7 TeraByte of data online if Sony did not pay them a ransom of $2 million, and failure to do so led the hacker group to proceed with public revelation.

It is being said that the data leak contained a playable in-development PC version of the Wolverine game, and some users have been sharing footage of it. Although there is no such evidence to support this rumor, there was a lot of gameplay footage in the data leak.

Recently many Redditors have been discussing the leaked test build of Wolverine that allows them to play the tutorial of the game on PC and not PlayStation. Many convinced users claimed that it was not fake and kept sharing the build in the comments. However, these downloadable links were taken down by the moderator, as the thread is against the distribution of leaked or pirated content.

Leaks have been there in gaming history for a long time, but frequency has increased a lot in recent years. Last year, Rockstar Games faced a massive leak that revealed gameplay footage from the game, and recently GTA 6’s first trailer was leaked hours before release. However, the Insomniac leak is considered to be much more serious as it contains not just gameplay footage, but also private documents that breach the privacy of employees.

Is the Insomniac Games hack the worst leak in the history of PlayStation?

With the amount of data that is being revealed through Insomniac Games’ private documents, it can be easily said that this is the worst leak Sony has ever faced. Not only did people get an early look at Wolverine before it was released on PlayStation, but people might have gotten to try a PC test-build unit. Test builds are kept private for internal use only, but release to the public is worrisome.

Furthermore, fans got to learn about unrevealed projects from the studio and when they will be released. The leakers also released private documents and communications between Sony and Disney, on making more Marvel-related content.



To add the cherry on top, PlayStation even faced multiple backlashes for various reasons. In fact, the entire internet ended up being divided when they learned about Sony projecting a price increase of games in the coming years. This leak has harmed the company in multiple ways and they might take a long time to recover from it.