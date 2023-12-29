PlayStation might still be interested in games as a service with the rumored Horizon MMO

Rumors are spanning across the internet suggesting Sony Interactive Entertainment is working on an MMO based in the Horizon universe. Even though plans for releasing live-service games based on Last of Us and Spider-Man universes were scratched, this one remained. This might indicate that PlayStation might still be interested in releasing an online service as a test run.

The rumor began circulating just as South Korean game development company NCSoft registered a new domain. The game company has worked on various online games like Blade & Soul, Fuser, Guild Wars 2, and Throne & Liberty. The name of the MMO is likely to be “Land of Salvation” which is subject to change upon release. But, it can’t be said whether Aloy will be the main playable character in the title.

Rumors also suggest that the game will be available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android. Due to the large compatibility, it might be possible that the game might not feature high-end graphics like original titles.

While in development the game is currently being called Project H internally, according to a report from PushSquare from 2022. Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst said the following about the development of the game:

We believe that developing titles that are suitable for mobile and realizing crossplay between console and mobile is also an important initiative.

Knowing PlayStation has been working on it for a long time, it might be possible that a reveal might come soon. If that doesn’t happen, then the game can be revealed during PlayStation State of Play. With Microsoft gearing up for their Developer Direct in the coming months, Sony might be competitive this time around.

Will Horizon MMO’s console versions differ from handhelds?

Technology has advanced over the years and is evident after looking at next-gen consoles and PCs, however, mobile devices are slowly catching up as well. For instance, Apple introduced their latest lineup on iPhones and announced that AAA titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and others will be playable on the device. The beta version of Resident Evil 4 Remake did show the concept is true, but still not butter-smooth yet.

Looking at Android, many phone manufacturers have capable hardware but are not near enough to run AAA titles standalone. To maximize compatibility, Horizon MMO has to be created in a way that is supported on majority-owned hardware. Moreover, this will allow Sony to garner more audience across the globe and make the title a success as a live-service title.

NCSoft could create the Horizon MMO like Genshin Impact which allows to keep a unified look over all platforms. Alternatively, the creators can take the route of creating console and handheld versions differently. For instance, PUBG was created for PC with better graphics and gameplay mechanics, while the mobile version was toned down for better performance.

Since Horizon MMO will be a new IP, it might be possible that it will feature as a unified system that allows cross-progression. A similar strategy has been taken by Genshin Impact too and has worked out well for the online game. So the game might feature better graphical improvements on PC and PlayStation versions.

Modern games have been fixated on providing live-service titles as they help in long-term runs and gathering funds over time. Most games have found more success in it than their original multiplayer experience provided with the base game. In this example, let us look at Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone, which are more successful than their original titles with dedicated multiplayer options.