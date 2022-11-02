Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date gets confirmed, trailer shows overview and pre order details

After almost a year of slowly releasing information about the new game, the ninth generation of the 26 years old Pokemon franchise is going to release in the form of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Release date has been confirmed November 18, 2022. In Feb 2022, the name of the game was released and after that, in June 2022, the second trailer. The game is going to be an interesting one since Nintendo and Game Freak look to change the approach they have towards the RPG title.

As seen in a seemingly new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the game is taking a more open world game route and the fans of the franchise are going to see some of the most prominent favourites making an appearance in the game. For the unversed, an open world game is where the players have the freedom to move around anywhere. But it is going to be full of different kind of quests.

Also read: Gaming news source Nibel has shut down their Twitter account

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date, trailer and pre order details

As mentioned earlier, the game is going to get released on November 18, 2022. The game will be made available on Nintendo Switch exclusively. As far as getting the game quickly is concerned, players can pre order the game from Amazon and will be able to play it when the game it gets launched officially.

Players who are interested in getting their on the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet game. They can pre order it from Amazon. It is moderately priced at £49.99 for the standard edition of any of the games. Players could also choose to pay £99.99 and get their hands on the Double Pack. This Double Pack is going to have both the games.

After the game is available for purchase, players can also get the starter pack of the game. It will include Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. After the three distinct types are out, fans might have a tough time deciding which one to choose after all all three of them have a distinct ability considering they are Grass, Fire and Water type, respectively.

Also read: God of War Ragnarok reportedly allows players to mix and match armor sets while keeping stats intact